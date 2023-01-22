Greta Thunberg has denounced that Davos participants are “fueling the destruction of the planet”.

Greta Thunberg at a press conference parallel to the Davos Forum (AP)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg They charged this Thursday my assistant Davos World Economic Forum “Feeding the Destruction of the Planet”, in an event that took place outside the official programme.

“We are now in Davos, where the people who fuel the destruction of the planet are mainly locatedHe confirmed.

“They are people They are at the heart of the climate crisis, the people who are investing in fossil fuelsetc. And yet, in a way, they are the people we seem to trust to solve our problems.”

The 20-year-old Swede took part in a debate With three other young activists – Helena Gualinga from Ecuador, Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, and Louisa Neubauer from Germany –in a panel organized by the series CNBC Fatih Birol, Director of the International Energy Agency, also participated in it.

Thunberg stressed that change must come from the “bottom-up”.

“Without massive public pressure from the outside, these people will go as far as they can, as long as they can get away with it.He said, “We will continue to invest in fossil fuels.”

Activists Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Louisa Neubauer (Reuters)

For his part, Fatih Birol said the energy sector must change or else “we will not have a chance to achieve our climate goals”.

The four leading climate activists from Davos have urged the CEOs of fossil fuel energy companies not to open new extraction sites and to stop blocking the transition to clean energy.

“This cease and desist notice is a demand that you immediately stop opening any new oil, gas, or coal extraction sites, and stop blocking the clean energy transition that we all so desperately need,” they stated in an open letter.

In the letter, which they shared on social networks and which already has more than 850,000 signatures, They accuse Big Oil of knowing “for decades that fossil fuels cause catastrophic climate change.”

also fromMisleading the public about climate science and risksAs well as misleading “politicians with misinformation that raises suspicions and causes delays.”

For all these reasons, they ask the aforementioned executives to put an end to these activities, considering them to be a “direct violation” of the human right “to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, and they must also take care of the rights of indigenous peoples.””.

They warn: “If you do not act immediately, keep in mind that citizens around the world will consider any legal action to hold you accountable. We will continue to protest in the streets in droves.”

Greta Thunberg is in Davos in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, which brings together all political and business elitesAfter he was dismissed by police on Tuesday in Germany at a protest in the district of Lützerath, in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Thunberg arrested in Germany (Reuters)

“Climate protection is not a crime,” Thunberg later justified himself, who was with dozens of activists complaining about the expansion of the Gatzweiler lignite mine.

(with information from AFP and EFE)

