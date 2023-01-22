Alejandro Zendegas shines with America and will arrive inspired by the United States

Águilas del América tied with two goals on Saturday night against Puebla at Estadio Azteca. Despite the poor result of the American team to play at home, On an individual level, his best player of the night was Alejandro Zendegas, who shone in the 85th minute with a goal and an assist.

The right winger collaborated directly on Azulcrema’s first goal, assisted by Henry Martín. Zendejas received a ball that filtered into the area from the right side and headed in an accurate cross for Henry to finish on his own And he sent the ball down the net.

Already in the supplementary segment, the US team scored one of the best goals so far in the tournament. It was the 67th minute running when Alejandro found a ball in the area and ignited it with his left foot to secure it in the corner, leaving goalkeeper Anthony Silva without chances.

Zendejas is ready to report back to us

As soon as the final whistle blew in América against Puebla, Alejandro Zendegas changed the chip to put himself under the orders of Anthony Hudson, interim strategist for the USA Soccer Team.

Zendejas have to report on Sunday to focus on the Stars and Stripes teamwhich will be played in two friendlies next week: on January 25 against Serbia and on January 28 against Colombia.