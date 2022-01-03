Omicron and snow cause thousands of flight cancellations in the US

Monday January 3

Title: Omicron and snow cause thousands of flight cancellations in the United States

Date: Monday January 3rd

Author: Dializeth Murillo

Editor: Luis Alonso Lugo

Location: Washington

Video source:

Duration: 01:45

((an introduction))

The new year begins with the cancellation of thousands of flights in the United States. High infection rates and bad weather are crowding airports and delaying the return home of thousands of stranded passengers. Divalizeth Cash give us more information

Narration

Flight cancellations continue in the United States. Just last Sunday, towards the end of the afternoon, 2,432 flights were suspended due to bad weather and crew shortages, due to an increase in COVID-19 infections among staff. The result: distress and frustration for many travelers.

((Suit)) Sassy Estes, rider

“I’m so frustrated. My boss won’t be happy. I’m supposed to be at work tomorrow.”

“I’m so frustrated. My boss won’t be happy. I’m supposed to be at work tomorrow.”

((Suit)) Terry Davis, traveler

“I think we are now more aware that it affects us in a much broader way.”

“I think we are now more aware that it affects us more broadly and broadly.”

Narration

Two winter storms are expected to simultaneously hit the northeastern United States and part of the Pacific coast, according to the National Weather Service. Airlines are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United offered to pay pilots three times or more to resume flights for most of January, while Spirit reached an agreement with the Flight Attendants Association to double the salary for cabin crew through Tuesday. Meanwhile, the main airports in the capital announced closures and delays in their operation:

((SOT)) Twitter – Dulles International Airport

Snow is here! Some flights have been preemptively canceled today, so it is important to check directly with your airline for any flight changes before coming to the airport.

Snow is here! Some flights have been preemptively canceled today, so it’s important to check directly with your airline for any flight changes before arriving at the airport.

((SOT)) Twitter – BWI International Airport

Our snow team has been working hard since midnight. Snow ducts, blowers and chemical trucks are among the heavy equipment arsenal to keep airport surfaces clear. #MDOTsafety #MDwx #snowMD #airports

Our snow team has been working hard since midnight. Icebreakers, blowers and chemical trucks are among the heavy equipment arsenal to keep airport surfaces clear.

Narration

For now, airlines are hoping that extra wages and reduced hours will help beat holiday congestion and settle in mid-January, when demand for travel tends to fall.

Divalizeth Cash, Voice of America. Washington.