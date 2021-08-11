Organization warns of alarming decline in African wild lion numbers

The number of African wild lions is declining at an alarming rate, Edith Kabesimi, Director of the Global Campaign to Conservation of Wildlife, warned Tuesday, August 10.

On the occasion of International Lion Day, which is celebrated on August 10, the expert revealed that the number of African lions has decreased dramatically in the past 25 years.

“Many lions are dying in Africa due to habitat loss and land fragmentation, the wildlife trade, poaching for bushmeat, and human conflicts that continue to threaten the lions,” Kabezim stressed.

He added that if this is not stopped urgently, Africa will cease to be a popular tourist destination for animal lovers.

The lions were also reportedly killed by poachers and ranchers who lived near game parks to prevent these cats from killing their animals.

Kabesiime stressed that countries must take bold action quickly by enacting and implementing laws that impose harsh penalties on those involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

Bashir Hanji, a spokesperson for the Uganda Wildlife Authority, noted that the authority issued a statement on the occasion of International Lion Day, and said it would continue to conserve and protect lions in game parks in Uganda.

The expert noted that there are currently 400 lions in Uganda, adding that it is unfortunate that some of the lions are killed with the wrong elements.

For his part, Tom Kabale, a wildlife conservation expert, revealed that more than 1,200 lions have been killed in different parts of Africa in the past 25 years.

In March 2021, six lions were killed by people living near Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda. Five people suspected of involvement in this act were arrested, and later admitted that they had been hired by other people who wanted to use parts of the lion’s body to make magic.

* Juan Felipe Vélez Rojas contributed to this note.

