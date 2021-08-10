2 deaths in the United States, what is a rare disease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed two deaths from Melioidosis in the United States, so we tell you what the disease is and what symptoms this rare disease causes.

This “rare disease,” described by the CDC itself, was found in Georgia, which was reported to be linked to three previous cases in different states.

″ Cases included adults and children. Two of the four patients had no known risk factors for developing speech disease: Two died,” the CDC notes.

According to the centers, the cases were found in Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, and 4 closely related to each other.

″This suggests that there is a common source for these cases. They seem closer Related to breeds found in Asia, particularly in the south, though None of the patients traveled internationally” Says CDC . Statement.

Authorities reviewed more than 100 samples of produce, soil, and water in and around patients’ homes, but no samples were obtained positive for the disease. bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes leprosy.

Experts believe that the most likely cause is an imported productThis could be food, drink, or some personal care product.

The pathogenic bacteria live in moist soil and water, but in these rare cases, that has also been found Contaminates wet products NS moisture In areas where bacteria are common.

Melasma: has already caused two deaths in the United States, what is a rare disease

the basic Risk Factors for Speech DisorderIt is a rare disease that has already caused two deaths in the United States diabeticAnd Liver or kidney diseaseAnd pulmonary Chronicle, cancer Or some other condition that weakens the immune system.

A little bit of the Symptoms are coughAnd SourceAnd high temperatureAnd Headache NS Unexplained weight loss.

The CDC advised physicians to be vigilant for any severe bacterial infection that does not respond to regular antibiotics and to consider the possibility of melioid infection even if patients do not travel outside the United States.

paying off More details about this disease over here.

