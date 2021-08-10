2 deaths in the United States, what is a rare disease

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed two deaths from Melioidosis in the United States, so we tell you what the disease is and what symptoms this rare disease causes.

This “rare disease,” described by the CDC itself, was found in Georgia, which was reported to be linked to three previous cases in different states.

″ Cases included adults and children. Two of the four patients had no known risk factors for developing speech disease: Two died,” the CDC notes.

According to the centers, the cases were found in Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, and 4 closely related to each other.

This suggests that there is a common source for these cases. They seem closer Related to breeds found in Asia, particularly in the south, though None of the patients traveled internationally” Says CDC . Statement.

Authorities reviewed more than 100 samples of produce, soil, and water in and around patients’ homes, but no samples were obtained positive for the disease. bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes leprosy.

More Stories

10 Best Easy Movie Makers in 2021

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States will open the final qualifying round for CONCACAF heading to Qatar 2022

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Top 5 Free YouTube Video Intro Makers For Your YouTube Marketing

14 hours ago Leo Adkins

The opening of the border between Mexico and the United States remains suspended

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda sees killings, human rights abuses during COVID-19 lockdown

1 day ago Leland Griffith

What should I buy ground coffee or beans?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 deaths in the United States, what is a rare disease

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

Porsche has successfully bid on Design Sketch as a non-expendable token for €80,000

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The sport’s failure assumed by the government

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

92 people arrested in Turkey for smuggling antiquities to the United States

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring