Padusa explains why he chose Spain, not the United States: “I thought about it, but…”

Thefor Spanish Paula Badusa Confirmed this Saturday, after the premiere at Indian wells defeating the Czech Republic Teresa Martinkova, When she was very young I thought of acting United State after I was born in Manhattan, But he emphasized that he chose Spain because he was brought up on the level of tennis and where his family lives.

“I thought about it (representing the USA) when I was very young. But the thing is, I started playing tennis in Spain and my whole family is from Spain. “I was born in the United States and lived here, and I really have a part of my heart here,” Padusa told a news conference after winning Indian Wells as he defended the title he won last year.

When asked if she had the option to represent the United States, she added, “I thought about it, but I had to live in the United States and I was very far from my family.”

The current number 7 in the world managed to impose itself on Saturday on a Martinkova Which he never won in the previous three confrontations and admitted that after his victory in them Indian wellsI gained more self-confidence.

“The turning point in my career was last year, I think I changed a lot. Before I was mentally weak, I got frustrated easily and sometimes didn’t fight like I should. I changed a lot,” he said. “At the beginning of the year I decided that I wanted to be very strong from this point of view. It made me a lot better because when you are mentally stronger, you are also stronger physically and your tennis improves,” he added.

The Spain’s Paula Padusa, No. 7 in the WTA rankingsstarted this Saturday with the right foot, won the title defense last year in Indian wellsbeating the Czech Republic 6-2, 7-6 (4) Teresa Martinkova, No. 42.