How old are Putin, Zelensky and Biden, the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States?

Last year, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, took office at the age of 78. The current leader of the North American Executive, who will turn 80 on November 20, will become in January 2021 The oldest American president in history.

from here Biden, Who is the 46th President of the United States, He surpassed the record of Ronald Reagan leaving power at the age of 77. The Republican came to the White House in 1981, and was succeeded by George H.W. Bush in 1989. Unlike Biden, Theodore Roosevelt was the youngest US president to come to power, who took office at the age of 42, short of John F. Kennedy (43 years old).

However, this is not the first time Biden has reached the White House. The Democrat who defeated his predecessor Donald Trump in the last presidential election has already Served as Vice President with Barack Obama in officeuntil he became the forty-seventh political leader to hold this position.

After his electoral victory in November 2020, Biden He took office after Donald Trumo’s accusations of alleged election fraud, and after the attack on the Capitol by supporters of his predecessor in the White House. counterpart in Russia, Vladimir Putin is 10 years youngerBut he enjoyed a long political life after taking power in 1999.

Putin (69 years old), more than two decades in power

When Vladimir Putin arrived at the Kremlin to replace his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin of Saint Petersburg. I was 46 years old. Before coming to the presidency of Russia Putin, now 69 years old, He was a former agent of the Russian Committee for State Security (KGB for Russian), and also served as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations in Saint Petersburg.

At the moment, Putin is the highest Russian leader who held the position of President of the Russian Federation for most of the years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. From 1999 to the present, Putin Coincided with five presidents from North AmericaJoe Biden was his last counterpart in the White House. for this part, Zelensky is the sixth president of Ukraine to meet Putin in power.

Zelensky, the youngest (44 years old)

Volodymyr Zelensky (Krivoy Rog, Ukraine) is the youngest of all the leaders who are in the spotlight in this conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky came to power in 2019 at the age of 44 at the age of 41. In this way, the Ukrainian leader came to power five years earlier than Putin in Russia in 1999, and is 37 years younger than Joe Biden when he took office in 2020.

Bachelor’s degree in Law, Zelensky succeeded Petro Poroshenko as President of Ukraine. Before landing in the political sphere, the current president worked as a screenwriter, actor and producer. Zelensky was one of the most famous figures in Ukrainian culture due to his participation in the series “Servant of the People”.