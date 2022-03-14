Roy Barbosa climbs to third place in the standings at the GNCC in the United States

20 mins ago Leland Griffith

Chilean Rui Barbosa (Phoenix Racing Honda) takes a superb fifth with a hard-earned finish during the third date of the US Grand National Cross Country Championships (GNCC)Despite running with an injured right wrist from a severe fall in the last race a week ago.

A commendable performance at the Washington Public Circuit allowed the national driver to rise to third in the overall standings with 49 points.He left behind the winner from Sunday’s local session and captain Michael Witkowski (90) who was followed by Lyndon Snodgrass (66).

Witkowsky won the race With 2 hours 45 minutes 24 seconds and 278 thousandths, while completing Snodgrass 2: 45′26 198; 3rd place was Ryder Lafferty with 2:46’59″ 179; IV, Benjamin Nelko with 2:51′47 060; v, Roy Barbosa with 2:52-13″ 718; And sixth, Chilean also Benjamin Herrera with a score of 2:52-29 x 974.

Until late last Friday, Barbosa doubted whether or not he would compete, as he was unable to fully recover from his right wrist injury after colliding and falling on a date last week. However, at the last moment, he decided to run, achieving a good result to take third place in the standings table.

After the third contested date with good weather and cool temperatures, And he will see the Chilean doctor on Monday, because the injury still bothers him and hurts him. Then you will be able to assess whether you will compete in the second date of the tournament Enduro Full Gas Sprint Next Sunday, March 20th.

