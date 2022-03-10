Perrett presents her “publication” for the first time in the United States

(credit: Perrett/Warner Music)

(CNN Spanish) – Peret, one of the most popular singers in Spain, arrived in the United States to give only two concerts.

New York and Miami will be the lucky cities to receive Sevillian, famous for songs like “Sorry,” “Ojalá,” and “Please don’t go.”

At the presentations, which will take place tentatively in November 2020, Perett will perform the songs on his debut album “Prisma”, which was released in October 2019.

What pushed Perrett to the American stage?

In Spain, his shows were a resounding success, and got the desired run out At WiZink Center, one of the most important concert venues in Madrid.

“Prisma” was among the top 20 selling albums in Spain in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to Promusicaewhich is the association of music producers in that country.

He says his audience’s experience in the United States will be similar to what he presented in Europe.

“I bring diversity and above all, a very dynamic concert where you can go from song to reggae song, like a rain of feelings,” Perrett told Zona Pop CNN in an interview via Zoom.

“You can go from laughing to crying, to listening to songs from 2015, to completely new songs. We remix the songs and make a new version at the party so it doesn’t look the same on the platforms,” he says.

“I really think that those who come to see me leave with good taste in their mouths because I try to give them all that beret is not the beret present, but the beret since I started,” the singer-songwriter adds.

“The Post”, Shared Feelings Album

19 are the themes that make up a “prism” of emotions and dense lyrical lyrics for Beret. In production, Sevillian’s band collaborated with Sofía Reyes (“Lo Siento”), Sebastián Yatra (“Come back”), Vanessa Martín (“Cóseme”), Pablo Alborán (“Dream”) and Melendi (“From Zero”).

“Prism He generally talks about humanizing a bit of what hasn’t been talked about. Oftentimes showing our insecurities seems to make us weak. Prism, as the name says, is a way of seeing the same thing depending on who is listening, which is why I gave it that name, because depending on the light you look at, the color varies. Whoever goes to see me will feel recognizing a song, for sure,” Perrett told CNN Pop Zone.

Perhaps the album’s success, which on Spotify alone has exceeded a billion plays, lies in the universality of the themes.

“They are global topics. I think the best way to feel different [es] Speaking directly, literally, about what happens to us every day“explains.

“The Less Expected Day”, his first single in 2022

At the beginning of the year, Perrett released the heartbreaking song “The Less Expected Day”, which talks about the moment when a person forgets something or someone.

“The point is to get to the day when you at least think you’re going to forget something, because literally when you forget something, you obviously don’t even realize you’ve forgotten it. Don’t stop to say I forgot like this! Because if you stop thinking about it, you won’t forget it,” Perrett explains to Zona Pop CNN.

“It’s such a feeling it’s so hard to get to the moment you say On the least expected day I’ll stop thinking about you, without realizing it. I think this really happens to all of us and it’s a way to evolve. I think we all had the least expected day to forget something or someone.”

The song made such an impression on his followers that Perrett says he’s received entire paragraphs of comments on his social networks, from followers explaining how every single word of the song reached them.

“People reacted very well. A lot of times I upload songs and over time I read people a bit or understand their reactions, and with this song it happens that people responded very well. user [cuando] I’m talking about a good topic, folks [dice] Well, I like that so-and-sobut when they send you a bunch of comments… the person really feels it [cuando] Write it down,” he says.

The importance of Latin America in Perrett’s career

Civilian has already experienced the passion and strength of the Latin American audience. He remembers his fans from Argentina with special affection. He says they were the only ones installed for hours outside his hotel to be able to see him.

“Argentina is amazing,” Perrett says. “It’s the only place in the world they actually sleep at the hotel door to see me. I mean, it’s cool, it’s so crazy.”

The singer says that Latin American singing has marked a before and after in his career.

“For me, singing in Latin America is, I say, a change in my music…I think it was a change even in my life, really. I think the best moments of my life were in Latin America.”

“The concerts I gave there were brutal. They made me have more culture, to be able to open my mind so much. I think one cures travel and I, since I’ve always lived in Seville, thought since I was little, I’d always stay there and realize that my music sounds like Ten thousand kilometers away seems harsh to me,” Berrett says.

Tour of the United States and Mexico

Those who want to enjoy Berit can attend his concert on Thursday, March 10, at the legendary Brazil’s voices from New York.

In Miami, Civilian will be showing on Saturday 12th March at La Scala Miami.

In April, Perrett will travel to Mexico. There he will begin his tour of the festival.”Tecate Pal Northe” in Monterey. He will also take his “Prisma Tour” to: