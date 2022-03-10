Two prisoners released in Venezuela arrive in the United States | Venezuela on DW | Dr..

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Two Americans, one of whom is one of the six former directors of the Citgo oil company, arrived in the United States on Wednesday (03.09.2022) after being released from prison in Venezuela, days after the Washington delegation met with President Nicolas Maduro. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis it has brought about has led to an unexpected rapprochement between the governments of the United States and Venezuela.

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Antony Blinken, confirmó que Gustavo Cárdenas y Jorge Alberto Fernández llegaron al país y lo calificó de “importante paso positivo” pero insistió en que “se libere a todos los enestados ciudas in Venezuela” the scientist”. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden claimed that Cardenas and Fernandez were “unjustly detained”.

Cárdenas, former vice president of strategic relations at Citgo, a subsidiary of state-owned PDVSA in the United States, was arrested in 2017, Cuban-American Fernandez was arrested in early 2021, in the state of Tachira (border with Colombia), on charges with “terrorism,” according to the NGO Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy, “just because of carrying a drone.” Four US Citgo employees and one permanent resident remain in Venezuelan prisons, as well as three former Marines.

The release comes after Maduro received a delegation from the Biden government in Caracas over the weekend. The meeting in Caracas marked a shift in bilateral relations, which broke in 2019 after the White House deemed Maduro’s re-election the previous year a fraud. The Venezuelan opposition has demanded that any energy deal be linked to the state’s democracy because it believes Maduro is leading a “dictatorship accused of crimes against humanity”. Juan Guaido’s diplomatic representative in Washington, Carlos Vecchio, asserted that “dictatorships kidnap local and international citizens for later use as symbols of exchange and extortion.”

lgc (afp/efe)

More Stories

Perrett presents her “publication” for the first time in the United States

34 mins ago Leland Griffith

US ambassador to Guatemala shows support for persecuted judge

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

A-Kid Jumps to the US: Debuts in NXT 2.0

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States is working with Ukraine to prevent the Russians from taking biological materials

1 day ago Leland Griffith

How to watch the Champions League match on TV in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Taiwan is not Ukraine, neither the United States nor China – the world order

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Biden is considering integrating cryptocurrency into the US economy

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Gaga House: Self-Constructed Housing for Rural Women in Uganda

27 mins ago Cynthia Porter

COLLADO VILLALBA / IES María Guerrero Prize, awarded at “Madrid Alam”

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

They have confirmed the existence of a series about El Píngüino – The Sun Post

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

State of Play – March 2022: A summary of everything that was presented at the event

31 mins ago Leo Adkins