Ramon Soler® collaborates to collect sanitary masks for Uganda

As a result of your commitment to society, Ramon Soler® Joins many solidarity projects, including Collaborating with Temps ETT to collect sanitary masks for schools in Uganda.

TEMPS is a team with 25 years of experience in the temporary work sector in Spain, with a clear social responsibility, and has organized this initiative in Uganda, which Ramon Soler®, did not hesitate to join.

With this donation, Ramon Soler® Contributes to the prevention of infection among vulnerable groups of the population. Ramon Soler®Manufacturer with faucet 130 years of historyAnd Contributes two years to fight Covid-19The global epidemic that shook mankind.

Within this project, Over 13,500 healthy masks. The mask has become another complement to our day, saving us from thousands of Covid-19 infections and other diseases. Masks protect the people who use them and the people around them, and prevent the transmission of aerosols that may contain germs.

