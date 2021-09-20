Haiti | Texas | Haitian immigrants deported by the United States amid anger and devastation | from the river | Ciudad Acuña | Mexico | Globalism

Women with children in their hands, entire families, angry young men hiding their faces to escape the cameras as they get off buses… This is the image provided by the deportation of some Haitians camped under a bridge on the border between Mexico and United State.

“I spent about $10,000 USD to make the trip from Chile to the US and maybe more,” One of the deportees told local media about his long journey to try to get into United StateWhich began Sunday with the deportation of dozens of Haitians Detained in a makeshift camp under a bridge in the town of from the river, in the south Texas, after a huge border crossing.

The unnamed man described the experience as “extremely difficult”.

“We spent four days in prison in the US without brushing our teeth or eating”, claimed.

Although “everyone dreams of living in the United States” was his idea to get to Canada. I won’t wait a week to come back. I go back to Chile, where I have permanent residence. I can’t stay here,” added.

Haitian immigrants deported from the United States disembark from a plane at Toussaint Louverture Airport in Port-au-Prince. (EFE/Richard Perrin).

Leave one country for another

A total of 208 Haitians who tried to enter illegally United State Returned this Sunday to HaitiAn official government source reported to Effie, in a social, political and economic context marked by a severe crisis.

Of the three flights scheduled for Sunday, two have already arrived, Jean Négote Bonor Delva, coordinator of the National Office for Migration, told Efe.

According to the official, all flights should carry 145 passengers, but it received 98 passengers on the first flight and 110 on the second.

They are people who tried to get in United State across its borders with Mexico. These are the people who lived in Chile, Mexico, Panama and Brazil in particular,” added.

These people have left Latin American countries where it was legal to enter the United States illegally.

They are leaving these areas. They want to go back to the United States,” She said.

Haitian immigrants deported from the United States walk with their children after disembarking a plane at Toussaint Louverture Airport in Port-au-Prince. (EFE/Richard Perrin).

In search of a better life

This year, with kidnappings, growing insecurity, the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise, in July and the earthquake in August, hundreds of thousands of Haitians have left the country in search of a better life elsewhere. before indifference. from the authorities.

“They wouldn’t leave if they were in a country where they have security, access to health care and work. We talked to some of them and they told us they were looking for a better life,” Bonor Delva noted.

In the past few months, Mexico has become the ideal place for Haitians hoping to cross into the United States.

Among the countries targeted by the recent wave of immigration is the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

unrestricted mode

Many professors left schools, colleges, doctors, and hospitals to rebuild their lives elsewhere.

“You can see what state the country is in. It is the state of helplessness that makes people not want to stay. Haiti gives them no chance,” Bonheur Delva has been added to Efe.

Those who remain are, on the one hand, those who do not have sufficient means to leave the country, and on the other hand, those who still resist the belief that they can one day get better.

Thousands of people displaced by armed guerrilla warfare add to the thousands affected by the August 14 earthquake, which is why Haiti is currently experiencing a new humanitarian crisis.

“In fact, these waves of deportation can aggravate our situation as a people.”Bonheur says, recalling that 2.5 million Haitians live on less than $1 a day.

Most of the deportees say they will leave the country soon. Those with legal documents from Chile, Brazil and Mexico promise the trip in the next few days.

