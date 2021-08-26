RIC Energy sells 22.7 MW of solar power plant in Uganda to Xsabo Group

14 hours ago Leland Griffith

Spanish company RIC . energyAnd The main developer of PV and renewable energy consultant, has signed the Nkonge solar park sale in Uganda, For the German-Uganda Xsabo Group. It is an evolution of 22.7 MW The turnkey project – Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPC) – will start generating electricity in September 2022.

Nkonge factory in Mubindi district is The second major project that RIC Energy is preparing for the Xsabo Group, after Kabulasuki, a fitting of similar power was sold in 2019. And Three more projects are scheduled to be developed in the coming years, all for the same client, which will add up to about 150 megabytes of power. The purchaser of power from these plants is the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

Nkonge solar park using HSAT . Technology – the first of its kind to be launched in Uganda – consolidates the activity of the Spanish company in Africa, through its subsidiary RIC Energy Africa. These types of projects are essential to local development because they provide access to energy in specific development environments. “Our goal – explains Jose Luis Moya, CEO of RIC Energy – is to solve the problem of access to energy as a fundamental driver of human development, while at the same time reducing the impact of the billions of people who already own it.” Regarding the Nkonge project, Moya highlights that it is “further evidence of the trust the Xsabo Group has placed in the RIC team and solidified our leadership as a benchmark installer in East Africa. We are excited to once again work alongside Grupo Xsabo to ensure access to energy for developing communities.”

More Stories

Ken Salazar protests US ambassador to Mexico

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

17 months of impact due to the closure of the border between Mexico and the United States

22 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Gaga House: Self-built housing for rural women in Uganda

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Spain’s RIC Energy sells 22.7MW solar power plant in Uganda to Xsabo Group

2 days ago Leland Griffith

CBD Oil for Dogs Vs Hemp Oil

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Reasons To Use Health Supplements & How To Choose Yours

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The UFABC project that teaches science to girls for free has open enrollment

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

NASA recalculates the probability of an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building hitting Earth

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ken Salazar protests US ambassador to Mexico

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

The UAE 100 Million Meals campaign distributes 106 million meals in just four months

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Everything is ready for the inauguration of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter