The Gaga House: Self-built housing for rural women in Uganda

Jaga’s house. Uganda, 2020. Image courtesy of Duck Egg

Casa de Gaga is a liberating project [1] Self-built houses for rural women. From the first sketches to construction, the project understands the construction process as a place to share knowledge, and approaches the design as a comprehensive procedure. [2] Able to question the traditional chain of production.

The daily routines of women in rural areas include activities that mitigate the effects of global warming, but these women are also the most affected during natural disasters caused by climate change. Moreover, domestic activities have always been delegated to women, but their home environment is planned and built by men. What if we took these chores into account to build more equal spaces? What if women were champions in creating their own homes?

The project was designed by immersion in Kikajjo, a community in Uganda, East Africa, in a process that directly involved Jajja, a 76-year-old community leader. The methods used are based on fieldwork and ethnographic studies [3] technicians and prototyping through construction practice. Dedication to continuity comes from a caring commitment.

Jajja House has two guiding principles [4] the basic. First, starting from a systematic understanding, it treats human labor and local materials not only as resources, but as actors in the cyclical development of society. Second, it encourages the bridge between the academic world, society, and the real world. Using long-term private capital to develop a slower instructional design process, academia must train aspiring professionals to connect with local knowledge to make collective decisions for sustainable development and jointly come up with coherent solutions for the future.

The construction phase took 6 weeks and served as training for local women. . Image courtesy of Duck Egg

The dimensions of the unity of the house and its elements were determined with the woman as the main building factor. The construction process was carried out through building workshops for local women, promoting technical training as a tool to enable them to achieve their independence. The Jajja house starts with the prototype in Kikajjo, but continues to share potential through technology and systematic process to address similar demands around the world.

