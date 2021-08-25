Spain’s RIC Energy sells 22.7MW solar power plant in Uganda to Xsabo Group

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

Spanish company RIC . energyPV Development and Renewable Energy Consulting, Inc., has signed the sale of Nkonge Solar Park, in Uganda, to the German-Uganda company Xsabo . group. It is an evolution of 22.7 MW turnkey – engineering, procurement, construction and operation, the so-called EPC – which will start generating electric power in September 2022.

The Nkonge plant, in Mubindi district, is the second project that RIC Energy is preparing for the Xsabo Group, after the Kabulasoke project, a facility of similar capacity sold in 2019. Three more projects are scheduled to be developed in the next few years, all for the same customer, who It will add a total of about 150 megawatts of power. The buyer of energy from these factories is Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

Nkonge solar park that uses technology HSAT – the first of its kind to be launched in Uganda – consolidates the activity of the Spanish company in Africa, through its subsidiary RIC Energy Africa.

These types of projects are fundamental to local development because they provide access to energy in specific development environments.

Explains our goal Jose Luis Moya, CEO of RIC Energy– It is a file solution The problem of access to energy as a key driver of human development At the same time, reducing the impact of the billions of people they already have.”

Regarding the Nkonge project, Moya highlights that it is “further evidence of the trust the Xsabo Group has placed in the RIC team and solidified our leadership as a benchmark installer in East Africa. We are excited to once again work alongside Grupo Xsabo to ensure access to energy for developing communities.”

