The two islands that separate the United States from Russia on foot – Noticieros Televisa

15 mins ago Leland Griffith

Is it possible to travel from the US to Russia in just 20 minutes on foot? A young man on TikTok explains how such an extraordinary journey between two countries and two continents can be.

We recommend the following: Tictoker was poisoned by an aromatic flower he found on the street

As you all know, The Bering Strait is the arm of the sea between Russia and the United States. On one side of the strait lies Siberia and Alaska on the other.

Looking at the map, anyone can conclude that the distance between the two countries, even across that border, is more than wide. Of course, it can only be traveled by boat.

However, there is a way to get from Russia to the United States in just 20 minutes on foot. This is how tiktoker explains Andrew Loeb In a video that went viral thanks to his amazing talents.

Diomedes Islands

In the middle of the Bering Strait there is a small archipelago known as Diomedes Islands. They are two small islands separated by less than 4 kilometers.

One of the islands is on the Russian side and the other on the American side.; The border between the two countries will pass in the middle of the two islands.

Tweet embedAnyone want to walk to Russia with me?

♬ Original sound – Big Facts

Most of the year there is water between Diomedes Maior and Dieu Medici Minor. However, in the winter, When the water freezes, you can move from island to island by walking on the ice. The flight between the two continents can take place in just 20 minutes.

The most impressive thing, as mentioned by tiktoker, is that in that 20 minute period it is possible to travel the day before and back. This is because Diomedes Mayor Island is 21 hours ahead of Diomedes Minor. Thanks to the huge time difference, the Russian island is one day ahead of North America.

The video quickly went viral on social media and garnered more than 4 million views so far. Interestingly enough, it was the first video on this channel entirely dedicated to teaching interesting facts about geography.

(photo: private)

More Stories

US calls “despicable campaign” arrests of dissidents in Nicaragua

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Casado calls Sanchez’s US tour ’embarrassing’

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

2-0. The United States defeats Mexico, which suffers a third softball defeat

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Visa Lottery: How to Win Permanent Residence in the United States | international

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Basketball | Olympics: Basketball where the US is not favored: opens 3X3 game لعبة

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The trio that reached the NBA Finals will be available for the first USA game against France in Tokyo 2020

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The two islands that separate the United States from Russia on foot – Noticieros Televisa

15 mins ago Leland Griffith

Yorio explains that the Bank of Mexico controls inflation and does not fight poverty

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

A second member of the Ugandan Olympic team was infected with the Covid-19 virus | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Orange Moon due to fires in the United States and Canada

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Wave science: Depends on the weather. that the ocean knows | Sports

5 hours ago Mia Thompson