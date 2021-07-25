US ‘supports’ ousted Guatemalan anti-corruption attorney general

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

The United States expressed its support this Sunday Juan Francisco Sandoval, the former Guatemalan anti-corruption attorney general who was sacked and fled the country fearing for his safety after trying to investigate Guatemalan President Alejandro Giamatti.

“We support the people of Guatemala and Attorney General Juan Francisco Sandoval,” the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, said on Twitter, recalling that this year he personally awarded the judge the title of “Anti-Corruption Champion” in the state.  Section, sections.

His isolation undermines the rule of law and enables the forces to go unpunished. “Guatemalans deserve better,” he said.

Attorney General Consuelo Porras Sandoval, who was the country’s top anti-corruption attorney general, was fired on Friday, drawing criticism from the United States and various organizations.

On Saturday, about a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of the Guatemalan capital in solidarity with the dismissed judge and demanded the resignation of Giamatti and Porras.

Sandoval fled his country the same day to “protect his life,” according to Guatemala’s human rights ombudsman.

The US government of Joe Biden seeks to eradicate corruption in Central America to eliminate, in his opinion, one of the reasons for the departure of immigrants to the United States.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)

More Stories

The two islands that separate the United States from Russia on foot – Noticieros Televisa

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

US calls “despicable campaign” arrests of dissidents in Nicaragua

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Casado calls Sanchez’s US tour ’embarrassing’

1 day ago Leland Griffith

2-0. The United States defeats Mexico, which suffers a third softball defeat

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Visa Lottery: How to Win Permanent Residence in the United States | international

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Basketball | Olympics: Basketball where the US is not favored: opens 3X3 game لعبة

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US ‘supports’ ousted Guatemalan anti-corruption attorney general

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Unfortunate discussion about changing the ruler in Banxico: Esquivel

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Japan. Ugandan Olympic athlete found on the run

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mass in the Vatican on the occasion of the first World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring