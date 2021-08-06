The United States takes revenge on Serbia in volleyball

like.

The United States qualified for the women’s volleyball Olympic gold for the fourth time And avenged a semi-final loss five years ago to Serbia, prevalent on Friday 25-19, 15-25, 25-23.

Americans Without major shocks he sent the team that prevented them from getting a chance to play for the elusive first gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games. His opponent in the final will be eliminated from the winners in Brazil and South Korea. Serbia will face the losers to get the bronze medal.

The United States was at the front for most of the game, He scored nine set points in the first set when Jordan Larson scored with a net kick. Having lost the first four chances, he was sentenced to a flood by Fuluk Akinradio Gunderson, whose knee injury against Serbia five years ago contributed to the loss.

Akinradio also mocked Gunderson when he secured the second set with another kick into the net. It also introduced another major plug in the third. Larson decided to win his companion.

United State He was one of the top four teams in the world over the past two decadesBut she failed to ascend to the Olympic throne, losing to Brazil in duels for gold in both 2008 and 2012. The United States lost to China in the 1984 final.

Serbia wanted to fight for gold again After submitting to China in the 2016 final.

