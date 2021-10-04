The US wants an international coalition against ransomware – FayerWayer

The United States is seeking to formalize an international coalition against ransomware, and is calling on 30 countries to do so, according to the White House in a statement.

President Joe Biden noted that the purpose of the meeting is to “accelerate our cooperation in combating cybercrime, improve police cooperation, and stop the illicit use of cryptocurrency.”

Biden administration sent the statement on CNN weekend.

Joe Biden Joe Biden (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

According to the president, “the federal government needs every American company and every American company to be involved in this effort.”

The first meeting will be held around the end of October. As early as June, Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on cybercriminals operating from Russian soil.

Ransomware, the evil that has markedly affected the United States

ransomware It is a type of malware Which prevents users from accessing its file system, forcing them to pay a ransom.

Criminals break the systems that control everything. This year, a group of hackers paralyzed the flow of gasoline from the Colonial pipeline, on the east coast of the United States, putting health care providers at risk during the most difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

hacker hacker

Companies such as JBS SA, which deals with food products, had to pay $11 million for ransom. Others, such as the New Co-op, were forced to cut service last month after they were attacked by Russian hackers.

According to Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber ​​Security, ransomware payments exceeded $400 million in 2020, four times what they were in 2019.

“Cyber ​​threats affect the lives and livelihoods of American families and businesses,” said Jake Sullivan, CNN’s national security adviser. The Biden administration will continue to do everything in its power to “deter and disrupt cyberattacks.”

Sanctions against cryptocurrency platforms

in September, The US Treasury has sanctioned cryptocurrency platform Suex OTC for allowing illegal payments from ransomware attacks.

The platform was added to the Treasury Department’s list of Specially Designated Citizens and Prohibited Persons, thus preventing North Americans from doing business with it.

Suex facilitated “transactions involving the illicit profits of at least eight different types of ransomware,” noted at the time Wally Adeyemo, an undersecretary of the Treasury.