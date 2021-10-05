John Brooks, out of the third round of the Final Eight with the United States due to a back injury

The player will have to stay in Germany during the October holidays.

NSNews to defend the Stars and Stripes team after it became known that J.ohn Brooks lose the next three matches of CONCACAF Final Eight Heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

defender You should stay in Germany During the international rest period in October for a back injury According to information released by US Soccer on the afternoon of Monday, October 4th.

It must be remembered that the United States has an important home game against Jamaica and Costa Rica, as they visit the intermediate match on Panamanian soil to try to score points after an erratic start to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

remarkably Tim Ream also left the team For family reasons, he was replaced by Walker Zimmerman last weekend. Added to the lack of Christian Pulisic and Gio Reina. however, Greg Berhalter, Team USA strategist, didn’t want to make a change Before the October 7 match against Jamaica.

The logical thing might be to call Matt Miazga of the Spanish soccer team Alaves or James Sands of New York City, but apparently USMNT technician prefers to retain Miles Robinson to fill the spot Available.

The 28-year-old footballer is not going through one of his best moments as an international player due to the fact that he is in the final round of play-offs. He did not participate against El Salvador and in the duel against Canada he conceded a goal, a fact he repeated against Honduras. So much so that his technician preferred to remove it between the two halves. And now you won’t be able to see the minimum minutes until November of 2021.