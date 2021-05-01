The USA and the Right Decision: It Joins the English Football Boycott against Social Networks

The official account of the national team will stop reporting the active football players in that country, rejecting the recurrent racism issues and the inaction of the various platforms.

On April 30 and May 3, England football in all its categories, through its clubs and players, will undertake a digital boycott against social networks due to the high incidence of racism, an initiative that the United States national team will join..

That is why, during that period, the official channels of the men’s and women’s team of Las Barras y las Estrellas will not provide news, scores or reports on footballers active in English football. In some measure of strength it seeks platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to take responsibility for this problem.

What the US Football Association said

“In appreciation and support of the boycott of social media in response to online violations, we will not cover the upcoming matches in England that will feature US national team players on our social platforms.”US Soccer is published.

In this sense, they invited their followers from the US national team “I encourage you to watch and watch the games, but we will respect this important player-led initiative.”, Confirming that they will return to normal on Monday.