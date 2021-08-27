Tropical Storm Ida: Where is it forming and how will it affect the US over the weekend?

All you need to know about Tropical Storm Ida: path, category.

NSClimate problems persist. this time, It’s Tropical Storm Ida, which continues to gain strength and is expected to make landfall in parts of the United States soon. If you want to know everything you need about this climate event, keep reading.

For now, It affects western Cuba, as well as the Cayman Islands. It is expected that over the next few days, enter the warm waters of The Gulf Of Mexico, As it will take more force and become a hurricane.

To date, it is believed that this phenomenon can reach the third magnitude level. Now, it is estimated that the wind The maximum sustainable limit for Storm Ida is 64 km / h, in addition, it can have stronger winds.

Although the The storm has not yet reached Mexico and the United States, these places are already affected by strong winds, In addition to the recent rains that fell on the two countries. On the other hand, since it is now located in Cuba, this is the most affected place at the moment.

The Experts believe that between Saturday and Sunday it will hit the coast of Louisiana, Or upper Texas, although neighboring areas will also have consequences, such as heavy rain or storms. Citizens of the above-mentioned regions are encouraged to prepare for the storm.

To ensure their safety, they can take the following steps:

Save copies of your documents and important personal information in the cloud.

Purchase of batteries and portable chargers. Also try to keep your phone battery charged as much as possible at all times.

– Consider buying an electric generator, Because it is very effective in an emergency situation.

– Do you have cash on hand.

Prepare clean, ready-to-wear clothes.

– find How to get an extra gas tank for your car and electricity generators.

At the moment, it is too early to give accurate information, but experts have shared it It is likely to hit the US East Coast Sunday in a Level 3 storm. Also, by the time it hits Louisiana and Texas, it will likely already be a hurricane.