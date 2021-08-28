The Taliban wants a US presence in Kabul: US officials

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Taliban they asked United State The United States maintained a diplomatic presence in Kabul after its forces withdrew, but Washington has not yet decided on its plans, US officials said Friday.

Afghanistan’s new hard-line rulers want countries to keep their embassies open once the evacuation mission ends on August 31, said officials, who asked not to be named.

After the Taliban rose to power in mid-August, the remaining US diplomats in the embassy moved to Kabul Airport, secured by United States Forces.

But the US military is scheduled to leave Kabul on Tuesday, according to the schedule set by President Joe Biden. So if the president maintains a presence in Kabul, there will be no soldiers to protect the diplomats.

Under these circumstances, and with the United States not recognizing a Taliban-led government, Washington’s continued diplomatic presence in Kabul is a big question mark.

US officials said the matter was being discussed within the government.

They also said that the safety of officials is the top priority and that a decision could be announced early next week.

More Stories

US Open prepares for mental health initiatives for athletes

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Tropical Storm Ida: Where is it forming and how will it affect the US over the weekend?

19 hours ago Leland Griffith

The formula that the United States is looking for so that two giants coexist peacefully

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ken Salazar protests US ambassador to Mexico

1 day ago Leland Griffith

RIC Energy sells 22.7 MW of solar power plant in Uganda to Xsabo Group

2 days ago Leland Griffith

17 months of impact due to the closure of the border between Mexico and the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US Open prepares for mental health initiatives for athletes

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Countries hosting Afghan refugees

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Hurricane Ida makes landfall for the second time in Cuba – Noticieros Televisa

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

All medical specialties are ranked from highest to lowest salary

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

So you can avoid sending ads to your email

8 hours ago Leo Adkins