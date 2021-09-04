Uganda releases prominent academic accused of spying

A businessman familiar with the case said on Saturday that a prominent Ugandan academic who was arrested on charges of spying for the Rwanda region, was released after President Yoweri Museveni intervened.

A military spokeswoman said the joint forces arrested Lawrence Mujanga, 45, president of Victoria Private University, on Thursday on suspicion of “espionage and illegal stay.”

University security camera videos posted online show Muganga being arrested in broad daylight from his office in Kampala by armed men in civilian clothes and soldiers in uniform being loaded onto a truck known as a ‘drone’, which has a connection kidnapping government opponents. .

Frank Gashumba, Muganga’s friend and one of Uganda’s most prominent businessmen, told AFP that the academic was released Friday after (Gashumba) raised the case with Museveni.

There was no immediate government confirmation of his release.

Jashumba said Mujanga, who is of Rwandan origin, was taken to the Uganda Military Intelligence Agency headquarters, where he was interrogated over accusations of spying for Kigali.

Gashumba told AFP he was able to meet Museveni, who said he was “shocked” by Muganga’s arrest and ordered his immediate release and the dropping of all charges against him.

“I want to thank everyone for their peace, support and activism,” Muganga said after his release, according to a video posted on his Facebook page.