Uganda releases prominent academic accused of spying

44 mins ago Leland Griffith
File photo of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

A businessman familiar with the case said on Saturday that a prominent Ugandan academic who was arrested on charges of spying for the Rwanda region, was released after President Yoweri Museveni intervened.

A military spokeswoman said the joint forces arrested Lawrence Mujanga, 45, president of Victoria Private University, on Thursday on suspicion of “espionage and illegal stay.”

University security camera videos posted online show Muganga being arrested in broad daylight from his office in Kampala by armed men in civilian clothes and soldiers in uniform being loaded onto a truck known as a ‘drone’, which has a connection kidnapping government opponents. .

Frank Gashumba, Muganga’s friend and one of Uganda’s most prominent businessmen, told AFP that the academic was released Friday after (Gashumba) raised the case with Museveni.

There was no immediate government confirmation of his release.

Jashumba said Mujanga, who is of Rwandan origin, was taken to the Uganda Military Intelligence Agency headquarters, where he was interrogated over accusations of spying for Kigali.

Gashumba told AFP he was able to meet Museveni, who said he was “shocked” by Muganga’s arrest and ordered his immediate release and the dropping of all charges against him.

“I want to thank everyone for their peace, support and activism,” Muganga said after his release, according to a video posted on his Facebook page.

More Stories

“I’m not married to Mexico”: Santiago Muñoz, the promise that the United States can beat the tricolor

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

USA vs Canada: schedule and how to watch the Qatar 2022 qualifier match live

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Mexico and the United States are preparing to revitalize the economic dialogue

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Spain falls into the hands of the United States and will fight for the bronze medal at the Paralympic Games

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Kamala Harris was sworn in by Ken Salazar as US Ambassador to Mexico

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Justice again allows women to wear mini skirts after declaring them illegal in 2014 – GENTE Online

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uganda releases prominent academic accused of spying

44 mins ago Leland Griffith

El Salvador welcomes Honduras with the illusion of winning | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Colombia and Venezuela consider reopening borders closed since 2015

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

All about muons and mesons

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | What does the white flag represent and when should you send it? SPORTS-PLAY

6 hours ago Leo Adkins