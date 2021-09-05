savior. The United States condemns the ruling that allows the re-election of the president

San Salvador. – business man United State employment saviorJean Manis said, on Saturday, that his country’s government condemns the decision of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador that enables Presidential re-election He argued that this “regression” of democracy in the Central American country was detrimental to the relationship between the two countries.

“The United States government condemns the decision taken on September 3 by the Salvadoran Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court,” Mans said in a press conference summoned by the local press.

Friday night, the constitutional judges, appointed May 1, overturned the 2014 ruling and enabled the president to be re-elected immediately, allowing the president to here to watch He could look for a second term in 2024.

The head of the US diplomatic mission stressed that “this decision allows for immediate presidential re-election and clearly contradicts the Salvadoran constitution, which states that re-election is not allowed immediately.”

Mance warned that “this The decline of democracy It harms the bilateral relationship between the United States and El Salvador, a relationship we have enjoyed for decades and want to preserve.”

He added, “The decision came as a direct result of the May 1 decision of the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly to unconstitutionally dismiss the district’s acting judges and install loyal replacements to the executive body.”

“This demonstrates a clear strategy to undermine the independence of the judiciary and remove a major counterweight to the executive authority,” he added.

Mance also criticized the recent decision by Congress to dismiss judges and prosecutors in their sixties, allegedly to combat corrupt practices.

On May 1, the Legislative Assembly, with a large majority in favor of the government, dismissed the constitutional judges and appointed five lawyers to fill the posts, who made this ruling.

Among the judges appointed are a former advisor to Bukele’s executive authority, an attorney to the current director of police and a former commissioner of the Institute for Public Information Access, who was selected by Bukele in an interrogation process.

In the decision criticized by various sectors, the judges ordered the Supreme Electoral Court to allow “a person who holds the Presidency of the Republic and who was not President in the immediate preceding period to participate in the electoral competition for the second time . . .”

The judicial decision opens the way for President Bukele to be re-elected in 2024, because with the interpretation given in 2014 to Article 1 of Article 152 of the Constitution, he had to wait until 2034.

In the judges’ ruling, the 2014 interpretation is “wrong” and they noted that the constitution allows a citizen to be president for a maximum term of 10 years.

The president, who won the 2019 presidential election by a significant advantage and maintains high citizen acceptance, has not talked about the possibility of competing again for re-election.

