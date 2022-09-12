Venezuela and Uganda explore possibilities for cooperation in tourism |

Deputy Minister of Africa Yuri Pimentel held a meeting with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities of the Republic of Uganda, Samuel Kakula Khairumi, in Kampala, capital of Uganda, where the two authorities agreed on the interest of cooperation in the field of tourism.

In this sense, they highlighted the potential for cooperation in the exchange of knowledge and experience in this field, as well as the promotion of tourist destinations in both countries, according to a press release issued by the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, they evaluated other areas of cultural cooperation, with museums and national monuments; Energy, housing and transportation, in order to promote exchange in tourism and other areas of common interest.

The Deputy Minister for Africa also emphasized that Venezuela is seeking to promote the field of tourism to diversify the economy.

He highlighted the importance of identifying new possibilities for cooperation and communication between the peoples of the South.

In this context, Pimentel invited to participate in the upcoming International Tourism Fair in Venezuela, which will be held next November.

