Visa Lottery: How to Win Permanent Residence in the United States | international

Year after year, the United States grants 50,000 citizens of other countries permanent residency.

The role, known as a “green card”, is awarded within the program “Diversity”, which is colloquially called “Visa Lottery”.

The program focuses on people from countries with a low rate of immigration to the United States, and a series of requirements must be met to be one of those selected.

What you need to know



Diversity is managed by the US State Department.

In order to apply, what you need to do, first of all, is to complete a form found on the website of the US Embassy. Please note that if you fill out the application more than once, you will be disqualified.

Other requirements that must be met are completion of basic and secondary education, endorsement of at least two years of work experience and demonstrating financial solvency to remain on North American soil.

Applicants will bear the costs of the process and the registration process will start between September and October. Important thing: The new “visa lottery” is valid for 2023.



“The selected persons are selected through a computerized systemThe US Embassy explained.

Here you can learn more about the process.

The current president of the North American country, Joe Biden said he hopes to increase the number of visas to his lands by 80,000 annually, But for that it needs congressional approval.

