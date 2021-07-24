2-0. The United States defeats Mexico, which suffers a third softball defeat

This content was published on Jul 24, 2021 – 08:37

Yokohama (Japan), Jul 24 (EFE). The United States beat Mexico 2-0 this Saturday, which suffered its third defeat in the same number of matches at the Tokyo 2020 Softball Olympic Games.

The victory was led by the Americans bowler Kat Osterman, who in six rounds allowed only one hit, walked one, hit four opponents and was not allowed to run. The loser was Dallas Escobedo.

The United States scored three victories and finished first in the softball competition, half a game ahead of Japan, who will next face Italy.

Mexico still has aspirations to win a medal, but for this they will have to win their last two matches, against Italy and Australia and the match for third place.

The United States decided the game in the third inning. Pitcher Dallas Escobedo started the class by walking Dejah Mulipola and then accepting a blow from Haylie McCleney, leading her to be replaced by Danielle O’Toole.

O’Toole had two goals with a Janie Reed goal and a fly ball from Amanda Chester, but Ali Aguilar had one shot past the center making it 2-0 as Molipola and McCliny went.

Earlier, in the second quarter, Mexico gave up its clearest scoring chance. Osterman walked past Susanna Brookshire and hit Victoria Vidals, but the American shooter retired her next three opponents.

The closest Monica Abbott came in the seventh game and saved the match by retiring the Mexicans with four players, who made three mistakes in the match in their defense.

America’s top hitter was Ali Aguilar, who won 3-2 with two RBIs.

Annotations by tickets

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ha

United States 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 6 1

Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3

Won: Kat Osterman (2-0).

Lost: Dallas Escobedo (0-2).

Saved: Monica Abbott (2). EFE

