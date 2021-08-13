What are the requirements to live and work in the North?

Migration to be able to live United State It is the dream of a large number of people, and the clear evidence of this is that it is a country with More immigrants around the world.

Most of them go to look for one Better quality of life allow stability From its economy it also generates interesting and attractive conditions for some companies. in this meaning, Miami It is usually one of the destinations most chosen by Argentines, mainly because Spanish is one of the dominant languages.

For almost the entirety of 2020, the United States closed its borders to much of the world, but little by little as it progressed vaccination Against coronavirus leave the situation and permission to enter the country make flexibility, although still with some limitations.

Brian Zerolnikov it’s a The director of Dynaxe Capital for Latin America, a US-based financial advisory firm focused on providing advice and mitigating risks, is currently advising many families wishing to settle in Miami. Always recommended See immigration priorities for individual or family Clarion.

“A lot of people have the idea of ​​migrating as quickly as possible once the decision is made, but it is Recommended Medium and long term plan And the choice of a personal migration strategy ”, suggests Zerolnikov.

What aspects should be evaluated before immigration?

with sleeve capital calculated.

calculated. the need or urgency of time That you have to move or get accommodation.

That you have to move or get accommodation. If you are traveling a Person, a a partner or one family.

a or one Project Type, ie if you want to do, invest or combine.

Search visa to which it can be applied. There are Student, Career, and Small Investor visas, but they require renewal and more risks than the EB-5 visas, which are permanent resident visas. and “green cards”, which are the safest but the most difficult to obtain.

Those who immigrate to the United States are looking for a better quality of life that will allow their economy to stabilize. Photo: shutterstock.

What are the requirements for immigration to the United States?

To be able to travel to the United States for the purpose of doing business and residing on the North American continent, there are various options for doing so. You can obtain visitor visas and enjoy temporary residence, or process a “green card”, which consists of permanent residence in the USA.

Temporary residence:

It is intended for all who are interested in immigrating to the United States but do not intend to remain in the United States indefinitely.

There are different types of visas under this category, each with its own requirements:

. B 1: A person employed by those who come temporarily to the United States for business reasons. For this they will have to attend a meeting or conference or search for new investments on behalf of the company.

. B2: It is designed for tourists who wish to take leisure trips or for those seeking medical treatment in the United States. It is usually given on the same day. To be processed, you will need: a photocopy, a valid passport, a document of civil status and family ties, documentation of economic solvency, and a bank deposit.

. F1, F2, M1, and M2: They are visas for academic students or language students; for immediate relatives of people who have a visa; to fellow student. Professional students or immediate relatives who hold one of these visas.

. H-1B: It is the factor that is given to temporary workers who have very specialized knowledge to work in the USA. To apply for this type of visa, it is necessary to have a US employer applying, as well as a college degree or work experience certificate.

Being able to live in the United States is the dream of a large number of people around the world. Photo: Associated Press

Permanent Residence (Green Card):

He One of the most popular visas By those who wish to immigrate to the United States, because it offers the greatest advantages to foreigners. Thanks to this document, you can work, live and study in the United States, as well as freely and legally enter and leave the North American country.

How is a green card obtained?

There are different ways:

. Family member in the United States: If you have a family member who is a U.S. citizen or has permanent residence, you can immigrate to the United States if that person is willing to sponsor economically. For this, you will have to file the corresponding Form I-130 of a foreign relative’s petition.

. Job offer: You can also immigrate to the United States with a job offer. In this case, the employer must file Form I-140.

. make an investment Important in a trading company based in the United States.

Another kind of Permanent Residence Visa Do you EB-5: It allows foreign businessmen and their families to live in the United States in order to handle large-scale investments. This is the safest and most effective tool to immigrate as an investor or entrepreneur to the United States. More than 90% of the capital is invested in new construction real estate projects.

Today it can be applied at a discount of approximately 50%, by investing in a qualified company in the USA for 500,000 USD and creating 10 jobs.

What documents are needed to immigrate to the United States from Argentina?

. Document certifying care By a US citizen, resident, or legal business owner.

. run out Immigrant visa application process She has documents to prove it. In other words, the visa application must have been completed.

. identity documentsPictures and bank documents that prove economic solvency.

. document certifying There is no criminal record.

Brickell, Coral Gables, Weston, Miami Beach or Aventura, are areas to settle near the beach or from a well-known city. Photo: EFE

What are the recommended areas to settle in?

If what you are looking for is to live near the beach or from a well-known city Brickell, Coral Gables, Weston, Miami Beach NS Adventure, are the most indicated.

Another factor that influences whether the family is looking for a place to settle Public primary and secondary schools website. In this case the best ones are in Weston, Pinecrest, Boca Raton or West Palm Beach. In the United States, public schools are a free perk and available to everyone in the country.

A family is free to choose whether their children go to public or private schools, and which public school they go to depends on the zip code of their residence within the school district. In this sense, it is the same as in Argentina: the state allocates a school close to the declared address.

How do you get health insurance in the United States?

· over there Free public health system Which can be accessed by all people over 62 years of age or who have, depending on their personal health status social protection number (Social work number).

A requirement to access the SSN is a US citizenship, permanent resident, or work permit. It’s free in those cases and when you retire you get monthly financial benefits.

Other people can access a file private health system, made up of companies with one of the best infrastructure and technology in the world. If you do not have the required age (under 62 years old), you must pay.

LN