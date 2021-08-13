The United States donates 5.5 million vaccines to Caribbean countries | The Voice of America

US commitment to lead vaccine delivery in response to the coronavirus pandemic It took a step forward Thursday, announcing the donation of 5.5 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to the 15 countries that make up the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“As part of this donation, a shipment of approximately 569,000 doses will be delivered today to Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and tomorrow to Barbados,” the State Department announced in a written letter.

Delivery will take place in coordination with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“Global access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is critical to ending the pandemic. Our delivery of 128,700 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to the Bahamas will help save lives and bring us one step closer to a better future,” he stated. Section in a tweet.

Global access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is critical to ending the pandemic. Our delivery of 128,700 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to the Bahamas will help save lives and bring us all one step closer to a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/CRCMXBhGf7 – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (StateDept) August 12, 2021

Last June, President Joe Biden announced a donation of 80 million antiviral vaccines for global distribution, 75% of which should be distributed by the COVAX initiative in regions such as Central and South America.

“We share these doses, not for concessions or concessions. We share these vaccines to save lives and lead the world to end the pandemic by the strength of our example and our values,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. .

However, this effort has been bypassed because the United States, according to a government report today, has already donated more than 100 million vaccines to countries around the world. Altogether, a statement issued by the White House explained in details, that 111,701,000 vaccines have been delivered in more than 60 countries