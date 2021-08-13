The United States donates 5.5 million vaccines to Caribbean countries | The Voice of America

14 mins ago Leland Griffith

US commitment to lead vaccine delivery in response to the coronavirus pandemic It took a step forward Thursday, announcing the donation of 5.5 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to the 15 countries that make up the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“As part of this donation, a shipment of approximately 569,000 doses will be delivered today to Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and tomorrow to Barbados,” the State Department announced in a written letter.

Delivery will take place in coordination with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“Global access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is critical to ending the pandemic. Our delivery of 128,700 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to the Bahamas will help save lives and bring us one step closer to a better future,” he stated. Section in a tweet.

Last June, President Joe Biden announced a donation of 80 million antiviral vaccines for global distribution, 75% of which should be distributed by the COVAX initiative in regions such as Central and South America.

“We share these doses, not for concessions or concessions. We share these vaccines to save lives and lead the world to end the pandemic by the strength of our example and our values,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. .

However, this effort has been bypassed because the United States, according to a government report today, has already donated more than 100 million vaccines to countries around the world. Altogether, a statement issued by the White House explained in details, that 111,701,000 vaccines have been delivered in more than 60 countries

Connect with Voice of America! Subscribe to our channel Youtube and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: FacebookAnd Twitter NS Instagram.

More Stories

Fonseca and Andrés Cepeda start their US tour and here you have the route and tickets

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States will train 100 Mozambican soldiers to strengthen the fight against jihadism

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

They thought they were going to the United States, but they just took their money – El Heraldo de Chiapas

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ken Salazar has been confirmed as the new US ambassador to Mexico

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The cheapest and most expensive months to travel to the United States | USA | USA nnda nnlt | trends

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Organization warns of alarming decline in African wild lion numbers

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States donates 5.5 million vaccines to Caribbean countries | The Voice of America

14 mins ago Leland Griffith

Inequality, unemployment and immigration | The Economist

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Cuban women’s baseball is better than men’s in WBSC world ranking update – full swing

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

San Francisco will only allow people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 into restaurants and gyms

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring