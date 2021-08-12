Fonseca and Andrés Cepeda start their US tour and here you have the route and tickets

After restrictions were lifted due to the Covid-19 epidemic in various cities in the United States, Colombian singers Fonseca and Andrés Cepeda resumed their “Compadres Tour” and tonight they begin their tour of this country taking as the starting point the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

The US tour was initially announced in 2020, but the pandemic prevented it from happening. Although the concept had already started in other latitudes and was growing organically, the promoters and artists decided it was time to resume the tour and take the show to several cities in the US.

The “Compadres Tour: Fonseca & Cepeda,” which will then visit cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Charlotte, was born from the name of his music production “Compadres,” a 10-track album recorded by this award-winning Colombian duo. Latin Grammy Award.

Fonseca and Andrés Cepeda take their Latin American rhythms to various cities in the United States. (Salvatore Salamon/CreativeLink)

The tour began in 2016 in Latin America with presentations in Bogota, Cali and Medellin, the capital and two of the most important cities of its home country. Each of these parties was well received by its fans, who succumbed to songs such as “La serenata”, its rhythmic merrie with vallenato, as well as the ranchera “Anyone who loves” that will surely delight Mexicans now. fellow Los Angeles residents.

Tracks like “Don’t Look for Me, My Heart” and “I Need You” will be part of the evening as well as new singles for this pair of Colombian talents. For his part, singer-songwriter and winner of seven Latin Awards, Fonseca, will take the opportunity to present his latest single “Tú 1ero” in this side of the country, which already garnered 3 million views a month after its release. Youtube.

The single and video tell the story of a trilogy in which its protagonists lack the courage to take the first step and get close to that person when they are overwhelmed by more than one special attraction, where chemistry is imperative and where life is on the clock. Not necessarily in your favour. The whole concept is wrapped in a rhythm to make his fans shake, who are also waiting for the usual Fonseca flowers.

Of course, both Fonseca and Cepeda will have the opportunity to perform some of the greatest songs that have placed them among the best exponents of the genre.

In a previous Zoom interview with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish, Fonseca, of Miami and Cepeda, of Bogota, revealed details of this entire tour and many other aspects of how they approached the issue of the pandemic, and the situation in their lives. sociopolitical that surrounds Colombia, among others.