The United States will train 100 Mozambican soldiers to strengthen the fight against jihadism

Madrid, 12 years ago. (European Press) –

US special forces will train one hundred Mozambican soldiers to bolster the fight against jihadism in Cabo Delgado province (north), after the deployment of Rwandan forces and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to support Maputo in these efforts.

The US Embassy in Maputo clarified that the governments of the two countries on Monday launched a second joint military program “in which US special operations forces will train with more than a hundred Mozambican commandos and guards to improve capabilities in the field of battle.”

“In addition to this capacity building, the DOD exercise will enhance the growing relationship between the United States and Mozambique. The US government will also provide medical care and communications equipment to trained units,” he said.

In this sense, the US ambassador to Mozambique, Dennis Hearn, emphasized that “this training program has doubled in size in four months, and is a testament to the US commitment to improving the capabilities of Mozambique’s armed forces.”

“In all of our military assistance, the United States prioritizes respect for human rights and the protection of civilians,” he added. These programs resumed in May 2021, followed by a series of courses held in June.

Por otra parte, la Embajada ha recordado que Washington entrega 500 millones de dólares (alrededor de 426 millones de euros) en ayuda anual para mejorar la sanidad y la educación, promover la prosperidad económica y la seguridad hacer ayurentaren Climate change.

And the embassy explained in its statement, which was published on its website, that the North American country also provided more than 38 million dollars (about 32.4 million euros) in aid against the epidemic and donated more than 300,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Johnson. & Johnson through the COVAX mechanism.

The US support comes in line with the deployment of SADC forces in Cabo Delgado on Monday, at a ceremony in which Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi stressed that “there is no room for lack of coordination” and called for “discipline and respect for human life.”

The SADC force, made up of soldiers from Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa and Tanzania, arrived in Cabo Delgado a day after the Mozambican and Rwandan authorities announced the capture of the city of Mosimboa da Praia, one of the main jihadist strongholds. in the province.

Since October 2017, Cabo Delgado province has been the scene of attacks by Islamist militias known as Al-Shabab, without being linked to the group of the same name operating in Somalia, which have been declared since mid-2019, mostly by the Islamic State in Central Africa (ISCA).