What will happen after the end of Title 42 in the United States | nnda-nnlt | mix up

he Address 42 It’s come to an end, and starting May 12, the US government will implement a new immigration policy for people trying to enter the country through land borders and/or through asylum applications.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday, February 9, that the United States government plans to end on May 11 Section 42, a sanitary regulation allowing expulsions at the country’s borders that has been criticized by nongovernmental and international organizations. organizations.

Under Title 42, since March 2020, people who have tried to cross the border have been turned away more than 2.5 million times, some over and over again. Find out what’s happening from May 12th.

What is Title 42?

The so-called Title 42 is a health policy created in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 20, 2020 – during the Donald Trump administration – to prevent the spread of the virus.

The measure allows the authorities Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to urgently remove immigrants at the US land border who “Potentially dangerous to health”.

According to the CBP, people caught in assembly areas are not detained for processing and are immediately taken to the country of last transit, which is Canada and Mexico. Unaccompanied migrant minors are excluded from this measure.

What will happen after Title 42?

The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorcas, announced that Borders will remain closed After repealing Title 42, he warned that the US government would expedite deportation under Title 8 of the Immigration Act (INA) for aliens who had no legal reason to remain in the United States.

Once Title 42 is completed, on May 11, the next day, immigration authorities will implement Title 8, a measure that in the past regulated immigration in the United States and had additional consequences for illegal immigration.

Lifting the measure, Katie Tobin, aide to President Joe Biden on immigration issues, explained:It will increase penalties for people who cross.”They will be subject to a five-year ban.In order to return to the country, in addition to risking criminal proceedings for repeated attempts to cross illegally.

“We really encourage people to stay where they are to access the legal (immigration) pathways. This change will make it more difficult to cross the southwest border.The official pointed out Voice of America.

Meanwhile, the border city of El Paso, in Texas, will be declared a 7-day state of emergency due to Title 42 revocation, according to the city’s mayor, Oscar Lesser.

What are the procedures that will be applied when Title 42 is revoked?

According to the information provided by the media Voice of AmericaThese are the measures that are listed: