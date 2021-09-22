WHO announces reduction of COVID-19 infections and the United States?

The World Health Organization (WHO), announced that COVID-19 infections in the world continue to decline, last week it was 4 million worldwide and this was 3.6 million.

However, the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to affect a large part of the country.

Almost all regions of the world have had fewer infections and represent the most significant drop in COVID-19 cases in the past two months for the WHO.

Two of the hardest-hit regions in the world saw a significant decline, the Middle East with 22% less, and Southeast Asia with 16%.

Similarly, the World Health Organization has indicated that there has also been a decrease in deaths from this epidemic.

The week saw 60,000 deaths from the virus, 7% less than last week.

Southeast Asia saw a 30% drop in deaths from the previous week.

However, the Western Pacific recorded a 7% increase in the same period

The United States continues to lead the majority of new infections along with India, Great Britain, Turkey and the Philippines.

FILE _ In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, a health care worker prepares a syringe for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Reading, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This is due to the delta type of virus that is already present in 185 countries around the world.

The WHO also said it continues to monitor other “significant variables” such as MU and Lambda without reaching delta levels.