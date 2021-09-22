WHO announces reduction of COVID-19 infections and the United States?

56 mins ago Leland Griffith

The World Health Organization (WHO), announced that COVID-19 infections in the world continue to decline, last week it was 4 million worldwide and this was 3.6 million.

However, the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to affect a large part of the country.

Almost all regions of the world have had fewer infections and represent the most significant drop in COVID-19 cases in the past two months for the WHO.

