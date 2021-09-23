Rafael Marquez removed from the US Treasury blacklist

Rafael Marquez was listed four years ago due to alleged links with people involved in illegal activities and money laundering.

Former soccer player and captain of the Mexican national team, Rafael Marquez, has been removed from the US Treasury’s blacklist, having been listed four years ago due to alleged links with people involved in illegal activities and money laundering.

The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has released an update in which Rafael Marquez Alvarez, the former Mexican national team, is excluded as of today, September 22, 2021, with all his teams., from the list that restricted entry and operations in the country of stars and stripes.

In Mexico, the investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office was closed in 2018and exclude links or any relationship between Rafael Marquez and persons associated with illegal activities or money laundering.

Initially, OFAC investigated Rafael Marquez’s alleged relationship with Raul Flores Hernandez, better known as El Tío, for illegal activities and money laundering. Four years later, the soccer player and all of his companies were disqualified by the United States authorities.

Among the companies listed by Rafael Márquez are, “ESCUELA DE FUTBOL RAFAEL MÁRQUEZ, CIVIL ASSOCIATION; football and heart, civic association; GRUPO DEPORTIVO ALVANER, SA DE CV; GRUPO DEPORTIVO MARQUEZ PARDO, S. DE RL DE CV; GRUPO NUTRICIONAL ALHOMA, SA DE CV; GRUPO TERAPÉUTICO HORMARAL, SA DE CV; GRUPO TERAPÉUTICO PUERTO VALLARTA, SA DE CV; PROSPORT & HEALTH IMAGEN, SA DE CV “

Despite the accusations that surfaced in 2017, Rafael Marquez attended the 2018 World Cup and continued his activism as a footballer until 2018, the year he retired with Rogengros del Atlas.

Finally, Rafael Marquez left his name without legal stain.