3-1. Europe outperforms the United States strongly on the first day of Laver

The laver cup It started on Friday Boston With the dispute in the first four matches between Europe and the world team. Europeans, under the watchful eye of the terraces of a Roger Federer cheered before TD GardenHit the table first and dominate it 3-1 The competition.

Friday was the day designated for the least valuable matches, with 1 point At stake for victory before everything happens on Saturday (2 points) and Sunday (3 points). thus, Bjorn Borg, the captain of Europe, chose to line up among the three lowest ranked players on his team, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud. However, they are all in the top ten in the world and this is proven by John McEnroe World Team, who confirmed that he had less margin in his rotation and chose to play one of the points with his captain Felix Auger-Aliassime.

However, this did not prevent absolute European domination in singles matches. Rod Defeated Riley Opelka, Berrettini beat wing Toni Nadal And Rublev Signed 3-0 against Diego Schwartzman before John Isner and Denis Shapovalov They will keep in doubling in front of Berrettini y Alexander Zverev World Team Honor.

Casper Roadway Riley Opelka They were responsible for opening the contest. With 6-3 and 7-6 (4)The Norwegian outperformed Europe in a meeting in which he took advantage of the opportunities afforded him by his second service from America.

They took the witness Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini, who starred in today’s meeting. In a match of equality and great tension, the Italian turned the scales in his favour 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-8.

There was still a third singles match and Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman They were responsible for running it. This is also determined by the small details in the “super stroke” of the third set 4-6 6-3 11-9 For the Russian player. It was in a match where the two players were given many options with their services.

The option to double was left only to Team World to avoid the initial “cake”. It was achieved by McEnroe’s, who lined up John Isner actually Denis Shapovalov. Repeat on the European side Beretini for the first time Alexander Zverev, but both resulted in 4-6, 7-6 (2) and 10-1.

a) yes, Europe He will face this Saturday with a 3-1 favorable To their interests, though, every match on day two will put two points on the line. With a limit of two singles matches per player and no possibility of repeating pairs, the European captain is expected to do just that Bjorn Borg Put your three best men into battle on this second day.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Will open the day before Nick Kyrgios which will also appear for the first time, Zverev will be measured in Eisner In the second party and European leader Daniel Medvedev Singles session will be closed against Denis Shapovalov. While, Eisner He will repeat his presence in the doubles match, this time with Kyrgios, to face Rublev actually Tsitsipas.