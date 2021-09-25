The Dominican Republic launched the Qatar Brand Strategy in the US – Spanish version

In this new strategy, the Dominican diaspora will be integrated to enhance the country’s image with its main trading partner.

United State. The Dominican government launched its Qatar Brand Strategy, as part of its efforts to strengthen and promote its presence and business relationships in the United States, its main trading partner and where the majority of Dominicans who live outside its territory reside.

The flashy ceremony, chaired by President Luis Abenader, Minister of Tourism David Collado, Chair of the Private Sector Qatar Brand Committee, Ligia Bonetti, and Director of Prodominicana, Biviana Rivero, was held in one of the halls of Siegfeld, in the heart of Manhattan.

During the activity, the five pillars that complement the country brand of the Dominican Republic were highlighted: investment, exports, tourism, culture and citizenship, and it was made clear that the strategy in the United States would be supported by the Dominican expatriates with whom action would be taken. They are deployed to welcome the country’s brand as their own and to be its ambassadors to the United States, developing the pillars upon which it is built.

The Qatari brand, which is the result of a long process involving the Dominican government and private sector, was introduced in the framework of President Abenader’s visit to New York, as one of its main objectives is to integrate the Dominican diaspora in the re-launch of the Dominican Republic and where the country can develop to its fullest potential.

President Luis Abenader stressed that the Dominican diaspora is fundamental to the Qatari brand, because they were the main driver of the country’s recovery and their efforts and work is an example of commitment, brotherhood and the struggle for the homeland.

“Only by working for our brand do we do justice to all those who, day in and day out, like every Dominican absent, forge our values ​​and work hard, both inside and outside the country, committing, innovating and building a better Dominican Republic,” he said. President.

Tourism Minister David Collado described the launch of the Qatari brand in the US as a “historic event”, as this will support the nation’s relaunch as an ideal North American destination, in both business and industrial affairs. As well as tourism.

“From now on, there will be a before and after in promoting our country in the United States, a country that provides us with more than sixty percent of the tourists who visit us,” Collado said.

“In this effort to strengthen our presence here in the United States, we must go hand in hand, hand in hand, with this great Dominican community, which makes so many contributions to our economy through its visits, remittances, investments and consumption of what is ours,” said the Minister of Tourism.

The Qatar Brand Strategy marks the beginning of an enduring effort to work comprehensively to enhance the image of the Dominican Republic, highlighting Quisqueya not only as a tourist destination but also as an integrated destination for business and investment, with export products. Also as a space full of cultural riches.

In all this strategy, the private sector, which has covered the costs of the operation that has been fully implemented so far, including the launch in the United States, plays a leading role, drawing on its experience, but also demonstrating measures to open the access of the Dominican Republic to the world as an attractive and safe option for attracting investments new in a sustainable way.

