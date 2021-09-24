The panel investigating the attack on the United States Capitol cites the declaration of 4 allies of Donald Trump

commission United States House of Representatives Who is responsible for the investigation of Assault on the Capitol On January 6, he summoned four Allies of former President Donald Trump From the United States, focusing on his activities that day.

The committee, made up of a majority of Democratic lawmakers and only two Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, at odds with Trump, is taking another step in its investigations into the attack on the US Congress.

Who was called to testify?

Among the subpoenas are the former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows; principal advisor, Steve Bannon; communications manager, Dan Scavino; and chief of staff of the Pentagon, Kashyap PatelAccording to CNN series.

Adviser Bannon and Pentagon chief of staff Patel And They will testify on October 14, while the committee has asked former White House chief of staff Meadows and Scavino, director of communications, to testify the next day.

These four Trump followers are part of a batch of requests the commission has sent to government agencies seeking the records of hundreds of former Trump employees, Your company’s employees and supporters.

This decision is based on the researchers’ interest in The degree of knowledge that was present in the boss’s orbit regarding the call for assault and the type of decisions made that day.

“The selection committee investigates the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6 attack in order to identify and evaluate lessons learned and recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures, rules or regulations to the House of Representatives and its relevant committees,” he said. Crossed in a statement to the Speaker of the House, Benny Thompson.

Last month, commission already I asked various government agencies for documents about what happened, Including White House meetings related to the moves and meetings held by former US President Donald Trump on January 6.