Ryder Cup 2021 Europe vs USA: Team and Team Leaders

23 mins ago Leland Griffith

The 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup will be held from September 24-26 in Whistling Straits (Wisconsin, USA). As usual, the preparation of the European and American teams that will face each other was a hybrid. Part of the teams were ranked by an order in which points were awarded for results in each round of the tournament, while others were chosen by the leaders, who always held a higher or lower stake depending on the circumstances.. The European, Padraig Harrington, left three of the members to his discretion, while the American Steve Stryker had six invitations in his hands. Here is the full list of each one:

Europe

John Ram (classification)

Tommy Fleetwood (ranking)

Terrell Hutton (ranking)

Lee Westwood (ranking)

Victor Hofland (rankings)

Bernd Weisberger (rankings)

Paul Casey (ranking)

Rory McIlroy (ranking)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (ranking)

Sergio Garcia (Option)

Ian Poulter (election)

Shane Lowry (select)

captain: Padraig Harrington

United State

Colin Morikawa (ranking)

Justin Thomas (ranking)

Dustin Johnson (ranking)

Bryson DeShampoo (ranking)

Brooks Koepka (ranking)

Patrick Cantelay (rankings)

Daniel Berger (election)

Jordan Spieth (select)

Tony Finno (election)

Xander Shaveli (election)

Scotty Scheffler (choice)

Harris English (choice)

captain: Steve Stricker

For more information on players and captains, check out our Rider’s guide.

