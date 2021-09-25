Haitian migrants evacuating a camp on the US-Mexico border | world | DW

Migrants who had been camping for a week between Del Río and Ciudad Acuña set up their camp on Friday (25/09/2021) after failing to enter the United States and after an agreement with the Mexican authorities took them to a shelter and helped them regularize their immigration status.

The US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mallorcas, told reporters in Washington that all immigrants, mostly Haitians, who were camping under an international bridge in Texas, in front of Ciudad Acuña (Coahuila state), have left.

“As of this morning, there are no more migrants in the camp under the Del Rio International Bridge,” he said. He also noted that less than a week ago there were about 15,000 illegal immigrants, mostly Haitians.

About 8,000 voluntarily returned to Mexico, Mayorcas said, more than 5,000 were transferred to US immigrant processing centers along the border, and about 2,000 were deported to Haiti in 17 flights.

According to official figures, since September 9, border guards have intercepted about 30,000 people without papers in the small town of del Rio, living in unsanitary conditions and enduring high temperatures after crossing the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña.

AFP / Reuters / p