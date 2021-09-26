Claudia Lopez travels to the United States and leaves Luis Ernesto Gómez – Bogotá

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Until October 2, government secretary Luis Ernesto Gomez it will be The mayor in charge of Bogota. Reason? Mayor Claudia Lopez The next days will be United State Attend a series of commitments on the international agenda.

(You may be interested: The ALO, a 60-year-old project and nothing starts)

Lopez will be part of “Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership,” a training program for world mayors in innovation and leadership that he will develop in New York And Washington.

The president was invited because of Bogota It is part of an alliance with Fundacion Bloomberg Charity. “Thanks to this alliance with the Bloomberg Foundation, the country’s capital will receive a contribution of one and a half million dollars to further Bogotá’s digital innovation agenda,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

The trip also includes high-level meetings. In Washington, for example, “the mayor will meet with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Claron, in order to strengthen this organization’s support for employment and education programs for women and youth, and attention to the immigrant population.” Meetings will also be held with members of the State Department to discuss women’s and immigration issues and with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

(Continue reading: The underworld haunts Chicó Lago, Chapinero’s UPZ drive)

The mayor’s office also noted that “with the organizations ‘Women Deliver’, the ‘Open Society Foundations’ and the ‘Council of the Americas’, the Mayor of Bogotá will convene meetings in order to materialize strategic alliances to advance gender and women’s programming, technology, innovation, pharmacy, infrastructure, e-commerce Entrepreneurship and economic revitalization.

While all this is happening, the government minister will be in charge of the city, as he did on one occasion. “It is an honor to be able to serve our city,” Gomez said.

