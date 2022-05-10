A caravan carrying 200 migrants has left Chiapas in an attempt to reach the United States

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chase (Nearby). About 200 migrants left Tapachula on Monday in a caravan march toward the Chiapas coastal highway to reach the United States.

After a protest in front of the offices of the State Commission for Human Rights (CEDH) and in front of the Siglo XXI immigration station of the National Institute of Migration (INM), the migrants left that border city and crossed the Viva Mexico immigration checkpoint located to leave the city centre.

The migrants complained that before leaving for this rally, neither CEDH officials nor the National Institute of Migration came out to attend and listen to their demands, so they prepared to leave for this caravan rally, which is the seventh mass mobilization so far this year. 2022.

“That is why this group reached a consensus and decided to walk in and leave Tapachula in the face of no response from the Second National Institute,” said Ireneo Mujica, activist and immigrant rights advocate.

Mujica called on the National Institute of Migration “to respect the community of immigrants and refugees, not to violate their rights, and to resolve their immigration status, because they have the right under international law.”

The migrants sleep in Álvaro Obregón ejido in Tapachula, to resume their walk and advance towards Huixtla.

Besides this mobilization, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, hundreds of migrants have implemented roadblocks to demand their presence and grant them a humanitarian visa as promised by the National Institute of Migration.

Immigrants claim the right to free transit in the country, and that their intention is not to stay in Mexico but to enter the United States.

