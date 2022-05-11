Nexkin starts its business and looks to the United States

Nexkin Medical, starting point. The Spanish company specializing in allergic diseasesstarted its business based on agreements with the University Clinic of Navarra (Pamplona) and the Hospital Basurto (Bilbao).according to Oscar Matellanis, CEO and co-founder of startto PlantaDoce.

In order to increase its sales, Nexkin is building its sales team by hiring a Sales Director, Filipe Almeida, and a dedicated Product Executive. The company has on the nearest horizon to expand its brand throughout Spain, especially in Navarre and the Basque Country, Although on the table also landing in the US from 2024.

Their first product, the Nexkin Dspt, is a digital device that measures the skin’s reaction to external factors during allergy tests. A competitive advantage of the device is that it analyzes patients’ reaction more accurately than conventional systems, according to Matalanis.

The Nexkin Dspt measurement is based on calculating the total surface area of ​​the skin affected by an allergic reaction, while the conventional system, based on diameter measurements, is “very imprecise”. On the other side, The company is currently working on a new product in the testing phase.

The Nexkin Dspt measurement is based on the calculation of the surface of the skin affected by the allergic reaction

Currently, Nexkin is in talks with different distributors to consolidate its brand network, having recently acquired the European Im Class label. Looking at the end of the year, the company plans to open a financing round, the amount of which has not been determined, To speed up their landing in the future in the European Union and the United States.

In July, the company raised more than €800,000 in a funding round led by Clave Capital, Geroa and the company’s management team. of the total volume of the round, Clave Capital, Geroa and the management team contributed €100,000. The objectives of this round were to support and enhance product marketing, strengthen the team, and strengthen digitization.

Nexkin Medical was founded in 2016 by Oscar Matellanis, a communications engineer and MBA with extensive management and business experience, whose researchers led by Gabriel Gastamenza (allergist at the University of Navarra Clinic) developed the technology base.

The company is headquartered in San SebastianIt has twenty employees and has so far raised nearly €2 million from private investors and dilutive financing.