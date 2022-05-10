Top 10 hotels in the world and the United States in 2022

Two Mexican hotels qualifies as among the best in the world 1:16

(CNN) – It begins with the location: a lush green hill of jungle vegetation overlooking the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Then add the services: more than 50 floors and elegant and modern villas spread over 33 green hectares. Access to a private sandy beach with drinks service. Colorful birds and other wild animals are on the premises. Hammocks, bathtubs, swimming pools and massages.

It all combines to make Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, in Costa Rica, the best hotel in the world in 2022, according to Tripadvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The travel site’s hotel rankings with top destinations and best beaches arrive earlier this year.

“We know there is no one-size-fits-all approach to travel planning,” said Kanika Soni, Corporate Lead. Officer Tripadvisor, in a press release sent to CNN Travel.

“No matter what type of trip you’re looking for, this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards – with winners from six continents and 90 countries – showcase the best recommendations from your fellow travellers.”

Praise is no stranger to Tolimar. It was number 9 on the 2021 list.

Last year the first hotel was the Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil. He did not make the top ten list in 2022.

Top 10 hotels in the world in 2022

This year’s top 10 hotels are spread all over the world, with Turkey being the only country to hold two positions. be:

One. Tolimar villas and bungalows: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

two. Colin de France hotel: Gramado, Brazil

3. Equus AreaKefalos, Kos Island, Greece

four. Istanbul hotel: Istanbul, Turkey

5. Omnia: Zermatt, Switzerland

6. Kayakapi Caves Premium: Cappadocia; Urgup, Turkey

7. Six Senses LamuOlhuveli Island, Maldives

8. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive . Resort: Hopkins, Belize

9. Padma Resort Ubud: Payangan, Indonesia

10. Bliss Hotel Madrid: Madrid, Spain

The 10 best hotels in the United States in 2022

In America, the best hotel is a popular hangout for celebrities in New York City.

According to Tripadvisor, The Mark Hotel is housed in a beautiful historic building from 1927, but inside, it has been completely remodeled and given new life and identity for the 21st century.

Located near Central Park, this is The Mark’s first appearance at the awards show. Last year, the New York area took first place: Mint House at 70 Pine (but it still ranks in the top 10 for 2022).

New York has three hotels in the top 10 this year, while the other seven are spread across the United States:

One. The Mark . Hotel: New York

two. Jerome Hotel, Auberge Group of Resorts: Aspen, Colo.

3. Trump International Hotel Washington: Washington

four. The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

5. Mint House at 70 Pine: New York

6. Sage Lodge: Pray Montana

7. Emma at Pearl Hotel: San Antonio, Texas

8. The towers at Lotte Palace, New York: New York

9. Oxford Hotel: Bend, Oregon

10. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida.

Why the United States is not among the top 10 hotels in the world?

CNN Travel asked Tripadvisor if US hotels were eligible to participate in the global competition.

“To be sure, hotels in all countries qualify to be the best in the world in all subcategories. Mark was not among the top 25 in the world,” Trip Advisor replied.

“As you can imagine, with millions of hotels around the world on Tripadvisor, the competition is very tough. In general, only the best – less than 1% – are awarded the Best of the Best award.”

Other Categories

There were also many subcategories of the competition. These are the #1 picks from around the world in each of them, and I’m sure you’ll be well aware of one of them by the time you reach the end of this list:

– Newest Hotels: Adiwana Suweta in Bali

– Mountain resorts and lodgesTolimar Bungalows and Villas in Costa Rica

– Hotels on the water: Ikos Aria in Greece

– Outside the regular hotels: Kayakapi Premium Caves in Cappadocia, Turkey

– luxury hotels: Ikos Aria in Greece

– Bed and breakfasts and inns: Tolson Court in Scarborough, UK

– small roomsWhite House Hotel, Istanbul, Turkey

– Family Hotels: Alpino Baby Family Hotel in Andalo, Italy

– Most Romantic Hotels: Hotel Valle D’Incanto in Gramado, Brazil

– All inclusive resorts: Ikos Aria in Greece

Several US hotels appear on various world lists, including the Candleberry Inn in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as the second best B&B/hotel in the world.

How were the hotels selected?

Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings published on Tripadvisor from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, based on each subcategory.

packet click here To see all the 2022 winners.