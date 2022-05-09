How investing can take you (and your family) to live in the US

There are several ways to Legal immigration to the United States One of the most efficient operations is carried out Investment visasincluding the E-2 class.

What is an E-2 visa?

During a press conference, the Migration Agency Visa Solutions – Headquartered in Houston, Texas – explained that E-2 . visa It is a “non-immigrant” category, which means that it provides the opportunity to reside legally in the United States.

The requirement is that the applicant invest a Huge amount of moneyestablish your business in the United States and hire employees (even of the same nationality) to work for the company.

The lower the cost of the firm, the higher the investment which must be considered proportionately large.

Validity of this investor visa 1 to 5 yearsBut Can be renewed indefinitely As long as the requirements are met. One is that the country from which the investor comes has a treaty with the United States. In the case of Mexicans, there is a file USMCA.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCISNote that if the treaty investor is currently in the United States in nonimmigrant legal status, they can file Form I-129, Request to Change Status to E-2 Designation.

Countries That Benefit Most From E-2 Visa

to me Visa SolutionsMexico was the eighth country with the most visas issued in 2018 with 1,578. Japan ranked first with 13,399 visas, and second was Germany, with 3,807 visas.

Advantages of the E-2 Investor Visa

Visa Solutions lists the most relevant.

He lives legally in the United States.

– Opportunity to bring spouse and children Unmarried under 21 years old.

– Opportunity to work with your own company.

Travel freely in and out of the United States.

The husband/wife can work.

– Your children under the age of 21 can attend the school of your choice.

It can be renewed indefinitely, if the work continues to meet the requirements.

– The investor can get a “Social Security Number” and access credits.

E-2 Visa Requirements

according to USCIShere they are Basic requirements for an E-2 visa.

– Be a citizen of a country United State maintains the Treaty of Commerce and Navigation;

have invested, or are actively involved in the investment process, a significant amount of capital in a parent company in the United States;

-Try to enter the United States only to develop and direct the investment company. “This is demonstrated by demonstrating ownership of at least 50% of the company or possession of operational control through a managerial position or other body of the company.”

E-2 visa process

Visa Solutions, at a press conference, indicated that it can start the investor application process with Investment of 200 thousand dollars.

His suggestion is to invest in Real estate from the United States because housing shortage In this country it reached 3.8 million in 2020 and there is “little supply from construction companies to meet demand”.

Advance Agency Tips for setting up and running a company; As well as services to get E-2 . visa. They are currently building homes for the middle class in Texas, but are already considering expansion to Florida.

The E-2 visa application process It includes collecting information, preparing the application when you have the investment plan, submitting the application to the US Embassy and attending the interview.

“Through our comprehensive investment vehicle called Invest, 97% of the investors we advise on both aspects of real estate and immigration are Mexicans, who seek to improve the quality of life for their families, and even have their own investment company. They immigrated to the United States with their spouses and children under the age of 21,” said Raul Bocelli, Global Head of Investor Relations at Visa Solutions.

You can read more about the investment program at this link.



