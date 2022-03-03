A group of US states announces an investigation into the impact of TikTok on children

17 mins ago Leland Griffith

A coalition of eight US states, including California and Florida, announced on Wednesday the launch of an investigation into the popular platform tik tokwhich they accuse of harming children by encouraging them to spend more and more time on it.

Officials across the United States have compiled their own evidence and lawsuits against giants Techniqueat a time when the federal government has failed to introduce new regulations due in part to a partisan stalemate.

The US attorney general said in a statement that the eight-nation consortium will study the harm TikTok may cause to its youngest users and investigate the extent to which TikTok knows about these potential harms. CaliforniaRob Ponta.

The investigation focuses, among other things, on TikTok’s technologies to attract the attention of younger users, including the platform’s efforts to increase the frequency and length of stay for minors.

“We don’t know what companies know Social media About this damage and when they found out about it,” Ponta said.

“Our nationwide investigation will allow us to get much-needed answers and determine whether TikTok is breaking the law by promoting its platform to California youth,” he said.

This announcement comes as another investigation is underway by a group of prosecutors against her goalthe parent company of Facebook, which they referred to for promoting Instagram among young people.

rrg

More Stories

Humberto Salazar is on a US tour

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States confirms that the Russian forces have no food or fuel

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Schneider Electric is building its largest plant in the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

How to Access Fulbright Scholarships in USA Offered at Columbia for Postgraduate and Masters

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Best eSIM available for US internet without data roaming

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Mardi Gras: the origin, what it is and why it is celebrated in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mexico will always be an attractive investment destination: Eduardo Cortina

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

Two Against Ice: Explaining the end of the Netflix movie | What happened and what does it mean | Explain the end of the ice | movies | Video | nnda nnlt | Fame

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The International Conference on Extreme Sports Medicine is back after the COVID-19 hiatus

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

The National Assembly Recognizes Athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics | Sports |

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp is preparing new functions that will arrive during 2022

15 mins ago Leo Adkins