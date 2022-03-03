A group of US states announces an investigation into the impact of TikTok on children

A coalition of eight US states, including California and Florida, announced on Wednesday the launch of an investigation into the popular platform tik tokwhich they accuse of harming children by encouraging them to spend more and more time on it.

Officials across the United States have compiled their own evidence and lawsuits against giants Techniqueat a time when the federal government has failed to introduce new regulations due in part to a partisan stalemate.

The US attorney general said in a statement that the eight-nation consortium will study the harm TikTok may cause to its youngest users and investigate the extent to which TikTok knows about these potential harms. CaliforniaRob Ponta.

The investigation focuses, among other things, on TikTok’s technologies to attract the attention of younger users, including the platform’s efforts to increase the frequency and length of stay for minors.

“We don’t know what companies know Social media About this damage and when they found out about it,” Ponta said.

“Our nationwide investigation will allow us to get much-needed answers and determine whether TikTok is breaking the law by promoting its platform to California youth,” he said.

This announcement comes as another investigation is underway by a group of prosecutors against her goalthe parent company of Facebook, which they referred to for promoting Instagram among young people.

rrg