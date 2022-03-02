Humberto Salazar is on a US tour

42 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Mayor of Jerez de García Salinas, Humberto Salazar Contreras, has made a working tour to different parts of the United States, visiting different immigrant communities and thus expanding networks of cooperation between Jerez residents living within and beyond national borders.

The tour included California and Nevada, where the mayor had the opportunity to meet with the clubs of different citizens, who expressed their support for the Jerez families, especially from the mountains.

In Napa Valley, the council delegation, made up of Chancellor Martha Alamillo and Immigrant Concern Chief Rogelio Murillo, met with Napa City Council representatives to strengthen ties on immigration issues.

Similarly, Humberto Salazar met with Oswaldo Segura, president of the Los Haro immigrant club, and Francisco Gonzalez, president of the San Jose, California Federation. These associations demonstrated their solidarity in the economic and social revitalization of the municipality.

On the other hand, in the company of Tecnológico Nacional Director, Campus Jerez, Victor Castaneda Miranda, residents of Jerez residing abroad have been given the opportunity to pursue higher education at this institution at a cost of $150 per year, in-line.

The working tour of Nevada has ended, with an agreement with Club Migrante de Tetillas to donate orthopedic devices to Jerez residents with disabilities.

This tour also served to promote the A Fair with a Cause Program, which is planned to use certain income from this celebration to help the families of the Sierra Jerezana, an initiative well received by the immigrant community, who will join in with financial and in-kind support.

More Stories

The United States confirms that the Russian forces have no food or fuel

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Schneider Electric is building its largest plant in the United States

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

How to Access Fulbright Scholarships in USA Offered at Columbia for Postgraduate and Masters

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Best eSIM available for US internet without data roaming

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Mardi Gras: the origin, what it is and why it is celebrated in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

AFRICA/UGANDA – Love of enemies, tolerance and reconciliation among Christians: Appeal to the Bishop of Kasese

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mutual support! Zendaya went to the cinema to see the new Tom Holland movie

36 mins ago Cynthia Porter

More than 800 athletes will compete on Sunday, March 6, in Cerrilla, for the LI Gran Premio Cáceres de Campo a Través

39 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | What is and how to activate engineer mode from your cell phone | engineer | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | data

40 mins ago Leo Adkins

New Russian attack in Kharkov left 4 dead; Missiles hit the university

41 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Humberto Salazar is on a US tour

42 mins ago Leland Griffith