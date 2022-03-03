They see AMLO allying with Putin in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s decision not to implement economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine puts Mexico in the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally, US Senator Bob Menendez.

In response to a question from the media, the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed that Lopez Obrador’s position is not to apply sanctions, as did his main trading partners (the United States and Canada), Not surprised.

“I don’t think Mexico wants the world to remain isolated, if another country invades Mexico, it will want (in this case) the international community to punish that country,” said the Democrat, who was directly questioned by the media. Capitol Hill about Mexico’s position.

“Putting aside, no matter where the rest of the world is, is in fact an alliance with the oppressor. In this sense I feel Mexico is on the side of the oppressor which is Russia and Putin”

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Governor of Saint Petersburg at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 1, 2022 (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP)

Despite its condemnation of the Russian invasion in the United Nations Security Council (UN) since last week, the government of Mexico will not apply economic sanctions because the country, according to Lopez Obrador, seeks to maintain good relations with “the conflicting parties.”

I am not surprised that President Lopez Obrador is taking this position. “I think it’s a wrong position,” said Menendez, the Cuban-American senator representing New Jersey.

Menendez criticized the actions President Lopez Obradorincluding its energy policy in favor of fossil fuels, as well as the Mexican government’s decision during the administration of former US President Donald Trump to cooperate on policies that, according to the Democrat, violate asylum.

Emilia Xiomara Martinez Ruiz
repair agency

You may also be interested in: 81 people who fled Ukraine evacuated to Mexico

More Stories

A group of US states announces an investigation into the impact of TikTok on children

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Humberto Salazar is on a US tour

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States confirms that the Russian forces have no food or fuel

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Schneider Electric is building its largest plant in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

How to Access Fulbright Scholarships in USA Offered at Columbia for Postgraduate and Masters

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Best eSIM available for US internet without data roaming

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Colombian Exports January 2022 | Economie

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

The faces of Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt are striking in the new movie ‘Bullet Train’.

55 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The doubling between the sewage

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

Javier Hernandez and Galaxy will play with Charlotte in front of 75,000 spectators

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: How do you know when your messages were read or listened to even if they hide the blue check mark | wander | Applications | Smart phones | cellular | technology | nnda nnni | sports game

58 mins ago Leo Adkins