They see AMLO allying with Putin in the United States

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s decision not to implement economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine puts Mexico in the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally, US Senator Bob Menendez.

In response to a question from the media, the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed that Lopez Obrador’s position is not to apply sanctions, as did his main trading partners (the United States and Canada), Not surprised.

“I don’t think Mexico wants the world to remain isolated, if another country invades Mexico, it will want (in this case) the international community to punish that country,” said the Democrat, who was directly questioned by the media. Capitol Hill about Mexico’s position. “Putting aside, no matter where the rest of the world is, is in fact an alliance with the oppressor. In this sense I feel Mexico is on the side of the oppressor which is Russia and Putin”

Despite its condemnation of the Russian invasion in the United Nations Security Council (UN) since last week, the government of Mexico will not apply economic sanctions because the country, according to Lopez Obrador, seeks to maintain good relations with “the conflicting parties.”

I am not surprised that President Lopez Obrador is taking this position. “I think it’s a wrong position,” said Menendez, the Cuban-American senator representing New Jersey.

Menendez criticized the actions President Lopez Obradorincluding its energy policy in favor of fossil fuels, as well as the Mexican government’s decision during the administration of former US President Donald Trump to cooperate on policies that, according to the Democrat, violate asylum.

