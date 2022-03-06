A hurricane in the United States leaves at least six people dead worldwide | Dr..

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Authorities reported that four adults and two children were killed in a tornado that hit on Saturday (05.02.2022) Madison County in the central US state of Iowa.

At least four other adults were injured in the cyclone, which caused “significant damage to homes and property,” Diogenes Ayala, director of the county emergency service, told reporters. “I think this is the worst that anyone has seen in a long time,” Ayala added.

The National Weather Service’s Des Moines office tweeted at 7:30 p.m. (0130 GMT Sunday) that “the worst of it has ended in Central Iowa.” “The storms are moving east. The easternmost areas, including the Des Moines metropolitan area, are safe,” he added.

The weather service said its survey teams will investigate the damage from the hurricane on Sunday. “This is very devastating for our community,” Ayala said, adding that rescue efforts would continue into the night.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared Madison County a state of disaster, allowing public resources to be used for recovery. In December, dozens of devastating tornadoes swept through five US states, killing at least 79 people in Kentucky and others in Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois.

ct (afp, abcnews)

  • Extreme weather events shock the world

    Terrible floods in Europe

    Record floods caused by two days of rain that were due to fall within two months have caused massive damage in Europe, leaving at least 209 dead in Germany and Belgium. Within hours, small streams turned into raging torrents that engulfed centuries-old communities. Rebuilding homes, businesses and infrastructure will cost billions of euros.

  • The streets of Zhengzhou (China) filled up with water in just a few minutes.

    Extreme weather events shock the world

    heavy rainy season

    Floods were also present in India and China, which led to the collapse of dams and drains and the inundation of subways in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Dozens of people lost their lives. The heavy rain was severe even in the rainy season. Scientists expected that climate change will lead to more frequent and heavier rainfall in the region.

  • Hundreds died in the heat wave.

    Extreme weather events shock the world

    Record heat waves in the United States and Canada

    Extreme heat waves are also becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon, and in British Columbia, Canada. Scorching temperatures emerged under a “warm dome,” hot air trapped between fronts of high pressure, causing hundreds of deaths. The town of Leyton recorded a temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius.

  • The Bootleg Fire burned an area the size of Los Angeles.

    Extreme weather events shock the world

    massive forest fires

    The heat wave may be over, but dry conditions are fueling one of the most intense wildfire seasons the region has ever seen. The so-called “Bootleg Fire” in Oregon, which burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, is so massive that it created its own microclimate and sent smoke up to New York.

  • Part of the forest was damaged by forest fires.

    Extreme weather events shock the world

    Is the Amazon approaching a “point of no return”?

    To the south, central Brazil is experiencing its worst drought on record in 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and therefore more deforestation in the Amazon. The researchers report that a large area southeast of said green lung has shifted from absorbing carbon dioxide to emitting carbon dioxide, bringing the forest closer to the point of no return.

  • A man searches for water in the dry basin of the Mandrar River.

    Extreme weather events shock the world

    “on the verge of starving”

    After years of constant drought, more than a million people in Madagascar are food insecure, with many forced – in a state of starvation – to eat cacti, leaves and locusts. In the absence of natural disasters, crop failure or conflict, the dire situation in this country is said to be the first famine caused only by climate change.

  • Bangladesh floods.

    Extreme weather events shock the world

    More people have fled due to natural disasters

    The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters reached a record high in 2020, as 55 million people moved within their countries’ borders. Add to that about 26 million people who have fled their homes. Three-quarters of the internally displaced have been victims of harsh weather conditions, and that number will continue to rise. (DZ)

    Author: Martin Koebler


