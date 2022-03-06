Russian plane lands in Washington to transport diplomats | world | Dr..

A Russian-flagged plane landed on Saturday (03.2022) in the US capital to search for diplomats from the Moscow mission to the United Nations who were expelled by Washington after accusing them of “espionage”, authorities said.

The United States closed its airspace to Russian aircraft as part of the sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

However, an IL-96 Ilyushin aircraft landed in Washington, according to Flightware, which tracks all air traffic.

“The United States government has given the green light to this aircraft chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of the Russian mission personnel” to the United Nations, a State Department spokeswoman said.

He added that this “exception” is aimed at ensuring their departure and that of their families on the date set before March 7.

The United States announced, on Monday, the expulsion of “twelve Russian intelligence agents from the Russian mission who abused their” diplomatic status in the United States” by participating in espionage activities.

Then the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, denounced the “hostility” against his country.

The Russian mission to the United Nations has a hundred officials, according to a diplomatic source from that country.

jc (lusa, afp)